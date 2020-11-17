- Tezos kick-started the bullish momentum after embracing crucial support between $1.98 and $2.
- The breakout to $2.34 depends on the bulls’ ability to hold above the descending triangle and the 50 SMA.
Tezos is back to trading in the green after bouncing off support in the range between $1.98 and $2. A break above the descending triangle on the 4-hour chart brings into the picture the possibility of formidable gains to $2.34.
Tezos technical pattern turns significantly bullish
At the time of writing, XTZ exchanging hands at $2.1, following a remarkable rebound from the crucial support at $1.98. The price action beyond the hypotenuse of the triangle adds weight to the bullish narrative. Buyers must hold the price above this vital pattern to sustain the expected spike.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
The same 4-hour chart shows Tezos trading above the 50 Simple Moving Average. If the cryptoasset holds this fundamental level, the bullish case to $2.34 would be validated. The Relative Strength Index has crossed above the midline and is on the way to the oversold, bringing to light the intensifying bullish grip.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
On the flip side, XTZ/USD is well protected, with the 200 SMA and the 100 SMA standing in line to cushion buyers from acute losses.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Short term analysis shows that XTZ has encountered a supply barrier at $2.12. Sellers appear to be gaining traction but lack the volume to push the price lower significantly. The bullish narrative will be saved if Tezos holds the 200 SMA.
On the other hand, trading below the 200 SMA might trigger more sell orders, in turn, support a bearish pattern eyeing the demand area between $1.98 and $2. The 100 SMA and the 50 SMA will absorb some of the selling pressure while controlling the drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC uptrend eyes 2018 top despite overbought RSI
BTC/USD eases from the intraday high, keeps upside break of 33-month-old rising trend line. The Crypto major prints 0.18% intraday gains while nearing the highest levels since January 2018, flashed last week.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA on the cusp of a remarkable 26% rally to $0.132
Cardano is on the verge of a significant breakout, following a period of consolidation above the critical support at $0.1. A breakout is in the offing, especially now that ADA has broken above a ...
Stellar Lumens price on the verge of a 20% recovery stretch to $0.1
Stellar is up over 200% from the March 2020 low despite having retreated significantly from September highs of $0.12. Consolidation engulfed the cryptoasset after support was embraced at $0.067. A breakout seems imminent.
China's crackdown on crypto intensifies and Bitcoin miners are next
It appears that the Chinese government is now taking steps to clamp down on cryptocurrency miners as it creates its digital currency backed by the yuan. Miners say that the high cost of electricity used for their activities might force them to seek alternatives.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.