- Ledger added staking support for Tezos coins.
- XTZ recovered Tuesday's losses amid positive fundamental news.
The developer of hardware cryptocurrency wallet, Ledger, announced staking support for Tezos (XTZ). The functionality has been added to the software release Ledger Live.
The press release says:
As we look to continuously improve the Ledger experience, today we’re excited to announce that our latest version of the application, for both desktop and mobile, now supports Tezos (XTZ). With this addition, Ledger Live users can now grow their assets through staking Tezos as well.
The option is available both for mobile and desktop versions.
Notably, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance recently added support for Tezos staking with an annual rate of 6-7%.
The news served as a positive trigger for Tezos (XTZ) as the coin staged a strong recovery after a sharp sell-off on Tuesday. XTZ/USD hit $1.3800. The coin lost over 16% of its value from December 9 peak to low. At the time of writing, XTZ/USD is changing hands at $1.5130, having gained nearly 8% since the beginning of the day.
Tezos, the technical picture
XTZ/USD retreated from the intraday high of $1.5657. The upper line of the daily Bollinger Band located on the approach to the above-said level served as a local resistance that triggered the sell-off. However, despite the setback, the coin retains positive bias as long as it stays above $1.3450 (the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band). A sustainable move below this barrier may increase the bearish pressure and push the price towards SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily currently at $1.1545. This area coincides with the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above the intraday high for the upside to gain traction. Once this happens the coin will aim for $1.60 with the next target at $1.6513 (this week's high) and, ultimately, $1.70.
However, considering that the daily RSI (Relative Strength Index) stays flat close to the overbought territory, an aggressive bullish scenario looks less likely at this stage.
XTZ/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD in a precarious position as lack of healthy support levels can see it drop back below $7,000
BTC/USD bulls have come out on top so far this Wednesday, as the price has gone up from $7,218.50 to $7,253.25. This follows a bearish Tuesday wherein the price dropped from $7,340 to $7,218.50. The daily confluence detector shows ...
EOS/USD drops amidst growing centralization concerns
EOS/USD has had an interesting December so far, to say the least. While its price has moved pretty sluggishly, there are a lot of pieces moving in the background. Let’s take a closer look at all these moving parts and see how the price is acting in different time frames.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time
Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: 20-day Bollinger jaw narrows considerably as market volatility goes down
BCH/USD has dropped from $206.65 to $206 in this early hours of Wednesday and is on course to chart its third straight bearish day. The hourly breakdown of Tue ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.