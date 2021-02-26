Tezos price is prepared for a nice bounce to $5 as indicators turn bullish

- Tezos price has defended a critical support level and aims for a rebound.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a significant breakout towards $5.
- Several indicators have turned in favor of Tezos in the short-term.
After a significant sell-off, XTZ bulls managed to hold its price above a key support level at $3.2. Several indicators show that the digital asset is poised for a leg up above $4 in the short-term.
Tezos price on its way to new highs in the short-term
Tezos has defended a crucial support trendline established at $3.2 and aims for a rebound towards $5. The next resistance barrier is located at $3.8, which means that a breakout above this point should swiftly push Tezos price towards $5.
XTZ/USD 6-hour chart
There is additional resistance at $4, which is a psychological level, and the 50-SMA. The MACD has also just turned bullish for the first time since early February, adding credence to the bullish potential bounce to $5.
On the other hand, if XTZ gets rejected from the top trendline at $3.8, it can quickly drop towards the previous support level at $3.2. Losing this point would drive Tezos down to $3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
