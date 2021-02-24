Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ enters reversal model after explosive 40% sell-off

- Tezos price suffered a massive 40% sell-off down to $2.9.
- The digital asset had an excellent recovery jumping by 33% above a key support level.
- The next target for XTZ bulls is located at $4.4 in the short-term.
Like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, Tezos price suffered a flash crash losing about 40% of its value in less than 48 hours. However, XTZ bulls managed to defend a crucial support level and aim for a significant rebound.
Tezos price aims for $4.4 in the short-term
On the 9-hour chart, Tezos price has just climbed above a crucial resistance level at $3.7 which coincides with the 100-SMA level. If XTZ bulls can hold this key point, Tezos price could easily jump towards $4.4 which is the 50-SMA level.
XTZ/USD 9-hour chart
On the other hand, failure to hold the 100-SMA support at $3.7 would be bearish and likely to take Tezos price down to the psychological level at $3, which converges with the 200-SMA support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
