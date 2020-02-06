- Tezos trades 2.36% higher on Thursday as it hits another all-time high.
- The altcoin is one of the best performers this year and 2.2489 is the next target for the bulls.
XTZ/USD 1-Hour Chart
Tezos holders must be happy at the moment as the XTZ/USD price made another all-time high again today.
The hourly chart below shows the buyers came in once again ahead of the 2.100 level to push the price higher.
Now a break of 2.2489 is the level to beat for another all-time high to be created.
If we do get a pullback, support could come at 2.0806 and below that 1.9000.
The market seems to be backing this move as the volume at the bottom of the chart looks strong.
The daily chart below shows the break higher after the old highs were breached. Interestingly, look at the volume increase, it shows how bullish this market is at the moment.
