- Tether has reaffirmed commitment to aid law enforcement and regulators in combating crypto-related crime.
- The company will extend sanctions controls to the secondary market to ensure comprehensive security measures.
- Its CEO says the firm seeks to be a world-class partner to the US and push toward expanding dollar hegemony globally.
Tether (USDT) has shared recent letters sent to the members of the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and the US House Financial Services Committee.
Tether Releases Letters Shared With The U.S. Senate Committee On Banking, Housing, And Urban Affairs And The U.S. House Financial Services Committee— Tether (@Tether_to) December 15, 2023
Read More ⬇️https://t.co/wK9iU4ht6i
The letters reaffirm the company’s continuing efforts to assist US law enforcement and regulatory authorities in their efforts to combat terrorist financing and other illicit activities.
It details the company’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies and standards, describing its proactive and extensive cooperation with law enforcement agencies worldwide, including the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Secret Service.
It also outlines Tether’s proactive decision to align with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List. With this, Tether will extend sanctions controls to the secondary market to ensure comprehensive security measures.
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino underscored the firm’s intention to, “…address the concerns raised by US lawmakers,” highlighting the intention to closely collaborate with law enforcement in the US and globally.
It is part of the firm’s intention to be a world-class partner to the US in the efforts to expand dollar hegemony globally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
RATS, SATS and ORDI, the BRC-20 tokens yielding massive gains this cycle
The BRC-20 token standard was designed specifically for the Bitcoin blockchain and tokens like RATS, SATS and ORDI are BRC-20 tokens. One of the key reasons for BRC-20 popularity is that the token standard unlocks new capabilities for the Bitcoin blockchain when used in DeFi applications.
Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone
Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics.
XRP analyst says massive price rally to $1.50 likely post Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, BTC halving
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are lined up for 2024.
Chainlink data feeds go live on Polygon zkEVM, MATIC price eyes likely recovery
The data feeds from Chainlink, a decentralized oracle blockchain network, became available on Friday on Polygon’s chain, enabling decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to have access to the emerging bank blockchain ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.