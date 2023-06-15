Tether crumbles under selling pressure as CTO assures USDT holders

- Tether suffered a temporary depeg due to the imbalance in Curve’s liquidity pools.
- CTO Paolo Ardoino assured the community of Tether’s ability to swap the stablecoin for US Dollars.
- Tether suffered depegs during Terra LUNA collapse and the FTX/Alameda bankruptcy.
Tether, the largest stablecoin in the crypto ecosystem, suffered on Thursday a drop from its $1 peg due to an imbalance in Curve’s liquidity pools, raising concerns about the asset’s stability and bringing back memories from tumultuous events like the collapse of sister tokens LUNA, UST and the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research.
Tether’s Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino, addressed the uncertainty among USDT holders and assured them that the firm is prepared to swap stablecoins for US Dollars. Ardoino welcomed market participants who wanted to redeem their USDT and exchange it for US Dollars, in a sign that the executive is confident in the stablecoin’s solvency despite the increasing selling pressure.
Also read: Top 3 cryptocurrencies defying negative sentiment after Fed's hawkish pause: UNI, ALGO and Terra LUNA Classic
Tether depegs due to imbalance in DeFi liquidity pools
Tether, a stablecoin with a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, dropped below its $1 peg. The asset has been under scrutiny previously as critics say that the firm does not have the reserves to back its USDT issuance.
Tether has attempted to address these concerns by offering assurance reports, audits and increased transparency of its reserves.
With the SEC’s regulatory crackdown on crypto, there is mass outflow of capital from altcoins. In this context, Tether and other stablecoins play a crucial role, facilitating the exit for crypto traders.
The recent depeg arises from an imbalance on DeFi liquidity pools on Curve Finance as large wallet investors drop their USDT.
As of Thursday, the Curve 3pool comprises 50% USDT. The sudden spike in USDT in the pool is considered abnormal. Typically, it signals a shift in sentiment among crypto market participants and USDT holders.
Curve Finance’s 3pool is composed of USDT, Circle’s USDC and Maker’s decentralized DAI stablecoin. Each of these assets in the pool are dollar pegged and offer investors arbitrage opportunities between all three assets.
USDT concentration in Curve 3pool
Tether CTO defends the stablecoin’s solvency
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino said that the firm is ready to redeem Tether for anyone interested. Ardoino said the firm has the ability to tackle large volume swaps of USDT stablecoin for the underlying US Dollar.
Markets are edgy in these days, so it's easy for attackers to capitalize on this general sentiment.— Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) June 15, 2023
But at Tether we're ready as always. Let them come.
We're ready to redeem any amount.
At the time of writing, Tether is trading at $0.9954, down from its $1 peg.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 cryptocurrencies defying negative sentiment after Fed's hawkish pause: UNI, ALGO and Terra LUNA Classic
Crypto prices declined sharply in response to the US Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate hikes but some assets such as Uniswap (UNI), Algorand (ALGO) and Terra Classic (LUNC) shrugged off the broader market sell-off.
The crypto market gives back March rally
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 3.2% over the past 24 hours to $1,021 trillion, its lowest level since mid-March when cryptocurrencies rallied on concerns about US banks. There is likely to be a reversal now that crypto exchanges have become a target for regulators and the banking system has managed to avoid any new high-profile failures.
XRP price crashes by 8% after the release of Hinman documents
XRP price is currently the focus of the crypto market as the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit took a turn in favor of the altcoin this week. The release of the Hinman documents raised questions against the SEC. The impact of this situation on the token’s price action was expected to be bullish, but fear of uncertainity looming over investors led to a decline instead.
Coinbase CLO challenges SEC’s congressional action on DEXes registration
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal has challenged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposal to have decentralized exchanges (DEXs) register with the regulator like any other exchange.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.