- Terra's LUNA price loses support from two significant moving averages.
- LUNA price has tagged oversold levels on the Relative Strength Index.
- Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach above $2.67.
Terra's LUNA price appears to be at the beginning of a developing impulse Elliott wave headed south. Key levels have been defined.
LUNA price may slip back to $2.00
Terra's LUNA price could continue declining as market conditions signal bearish control. On October 17, the bulls lost support from the $2.65 level, which has kept prices afloat throughout the month. The move south was catalyzed by rejecting the 8-day exponential moving average. The decline also breached the 21-day simple moving average with little hesitation.
LUNA price currently trades at $2.53. During the New York trading session, the bears established consecutive bearish engulfing candles. The Relative Strength Index compounds the idea of a stronger decline in the works as the bears have breached through oversold levels.
LUNA/USDT 3-Hour Chart
If market conditions are genuinely bearish, the LUNA price will not be able to reconquer the 8-day EMA as support near the $2.66 level. A continuation of the downtrend could be catalyzed by a second attempt at the recently established low at $2.50. Bearish targets lie near the $2.00 liquidity level.
Invalidation of the bearish trend remains at $2.67. If the bulls do conquer the barrier, they could trigger a bull run toward $5.00, resulting in a 100% increase from the current LUNA price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of LUNA, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. Key levels have been defined. Bitcoin rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. Ethereum price shows increased momentum during the decline. Finally, Ripple price may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Ethereum price in danger of a 15% pullback as ETH supply in loss hits 4-month high
ETH is in a dilemma because trading below the 50-day SMA may validate a falling triangle pattern. Conversely, the second-largest cryptocurrency could extend its early week bullish breakout to tag $1,521 and possibly close the gap to $2,000.
Tug of war intensifies as Ethereum Classic price grinds closer to a 15% breakout
Ethereum Classic continues to sink deeper into the abyss, with declines from its most recent high at $45.66 seemingly unstoppable. The token may have lost its charm, with investors pulling the rug immediately after the Ethereum Merge.
Shiba Inu price is locked and loaded, needs volatility to catalyze a 75% upswing [Video]
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shib Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.