Terra Luna price is bullish, but this position is under threat with the RSI indicator almost confirming a sell signal.

LUNA could fall 10% to the 50-day EMA at $0.4537, or complete a 30% slide to the $0.3859 support floor.

Invalidation of the overbought outlook will occur upon a break and close above $0.5617. Uptrend confirmation above $0.6562

Key levels to watch include $0.5617 and $0.6562, the mean threshold and consequential encroachment of two respective zones.

Terra Luna (LUNA) price exploded on September 27, extrapolating the gains that had been made beginning last weekend. The move is part of an attempted recovery rally, but the current outlook shows that bulls may have taken a breather, perhaps to regroup before the next move.

Terra Luna price shoots 55%, are bulls regrouping?

Terra Luna (LUNA) price surged 55% between Saturday September 23 and Thursday September 28, when it recorded an intra-day high of $0.5980. The move saw LUNA flip the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from a resistance to a support level at $0.4539. Interestingly, it also saw LUNA breach the 100-day EMA, located at a crucial level, the midline of an order block representing the supply zone, before pulling back.

At the time of writing, Terra Luna price is $0.5183, countered by aggressive selling from the supply zone, at $0.5463. The rejection from the midline of this order block, otherwise termed mean threshold at $0.5617, has sent LUNA down 15% to the current price of $0.5182.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just crossed below 70 to the downside, hinting that LUNA could be ripe for selling. This will be confirmed if it records a solid extension south, possibly hitting 67. For the meantime, the RSI signal is pending confirmation, and Terra Luna price could still extend north.

Meanwhile, the presence of a fair value gap (FVG) at $0.6276 acts as a magnet for Terra Luna price, drawing it higher to fill the inefficiency residing between $0.6276 and $0.6606. These are the intraday high and low of the July 25 and July 23 trading sessions respectively.

The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) support the bullish outlook, flashing green while holding forte in the positive zone. This shows bullish momentum to drive the price higher.

Key levels to watch are the mean threshold (MT) and the consequential encroachment CE). For a short-term uptrend, Terra Luna price must break and close above the mean threshold at $0.5617, quelling uncertainty of whether LUNA is overbought.

In the longer term, a decisive move above the consequential encroachment at $0.6452 would confirm the uptrend, confirming the uptrend and sending Terra Luna price towards $0.7424, levels last seen on June 10.

LUNA/USDT 1-day chart

If the supply zone holds as a resistance level, the ensuing selling pressure could send Terra Luna price south, potentially losing the support offered by the 50-day EMA at $0.4538. In the dire case, the downtrend could deliver LUNA to the support floor at $0.3859. This would denote a 35% fall from current levels.