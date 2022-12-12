- Terra founder Do Kwon is in Serbia, according to Korean officials investigating the collapse of Terra Labs and its token LUNA.
- The Korean Ministry of Justice is seeking help from Serbian officials on the matter.
- Luna Classic price hovers around $0.000166.
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. The report says that Do Kwon is avoiding arrest by Korean officials who believe he has fled to Serbia.
Korean officials zero in on Do Kwon
Terra Labs founder Do Kwon is currently in Serbia, according to Korean investigation authorities. The official added, “Recently, we obtained intelligence that CEO Kwon was in Serbia, and it was found to be true.”
Interpol has already issued a Red notice on the founder and is seeking help from authorities around the world for the arrest of Do Kwon. Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office's Financial and Securities Criminal Unit is looking to arrest the founder on charges of providing false information to investors, which led to losses in billions of US dollars to participants around the world.
However, the Terra Labs founder has previously mentioned on his Twitter account that he was not on the “run” or avoiding arrest and that he has “nothing to hide.”
I am not “on the run” or anything similar - for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide— Do Kwon (@stablekwon) September 17, 2022
Luna Classic price struggles to inflate
Luna Classic price previously showed an inverse head-and-shoulders formation on the four-hour chart. However, the recent drop in Bitcoin price has caused LUNC to delay its breakout.
From a technical point of view, a decisive breakout above the neckline at $0.000186 forecasts a 25% upswing to $0.000232.
LUNC/USDT 4-hour chart
If the selling pressure continues to build up, knock Luna Classic price to produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.000160, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, LUNC could slide lower and retest the $0.000156 and $0.000148 support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
