Terra Classic supporters want USTC peg to the dollar restored, a bullish catalyst for TerraUSD price

- Terra Classic supporters have proposed a plan to re-establish USTC's peg with US dollar.
- A community member, "Redlinedrifter," submitted the proposal with key insights about TerraUSD.
- While it's not the first move by Terra community to revamp the stablecoin, USTC surged around 10% on the news.
TerraUSD (USTC), the famous algorithmic stablecoin that has since been renamed from UST, depegged from the US dollar around a year ago, causing the Terra ecosystem to collapse in its wake. In the latest development, suppers of the Terra Classic blockchain are devising a plan to revive the ecosystem by restoring its attachment to the USD.
Terra Classic community to restore USTC peg
In a recent proposal from a Terra Classic community member going by 'Redlinedrifter', the Terra Classic blockchain advocate is among those looking to revive the ecosystem of the algorithmic stablecoin by restoring the USTC token's value parity to the USD.
Focusing on "USTC incremental re-peg, buybacks, staking, and swaps," the proposal headlines:
USTC Repeg and Revitalisation of the Terra Classic Ecosystem through the Implementation of an Algorithmic Peg Divergence Fee & Buyback Protocol, Unidirectional Swaps and USTC Staking.
In the proposal, Redlinedrifter affirmed that while Do Kwon's decentralized money creation was a positive initiative, "serious issues need to be addressed" for the community to re-establish the token's value peg with the USD.
Further, Redlinedrifter suggested the "Divergence Protocol" idea. Notably, the working mechanism of this protocol is that it "applies an algorithmic/dynamic fee equal to the difference between the peg and the market price." Accordingly, the innovative mechanism would implement a dynamic fee structure to impose a fee relative to the deviation between the $1 peg and the token's market value.
The divergence fee structure represents a new strategy for addressing previous challenges that prevented the USTC stablecoin's ability to maintain its USD peg. Redlinedrifter concludes the proposal by saying:
I believe this proposal outlines an approach to revitalizing our ecosystem in an equitable manner that will appeal to both USTC and LUNC holders.
The proposal is up for discussion for a week on Agora before the community member submits a signaling prop to proceed. Below is a representation of the amount of engagement received.
Not the first time
Efforts by the Terra community to revamp Do Kwon's stablecoin idea are not new. In October 2022, they introduced a new "soft-pegged stablecoin" concept built atop the Terra Phoenix network through a whitepaper.
TerraUSD price reacts with a 10% uptick
TerraUSD (USTC) price has reacted to the proposed development with a surge of around 10%, rising from $0.019 to an intraday high of $0.022 on Friday before falling back to the current price of $0.020. An increase in bullish momentum could solidify the uptrend for the once-stable token.
If the northbound move sustains, TerraUSD price would soon flip the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.021 into support. Sidelined investors coming in at this level could bolster the uptrend, leading USTC to the 100-day EMA at $0.024.
In a highly bullish case, TerraUSD price could soon tag the $0.025 resistance level, denoting a 20% ascent from current levels.
The upward move by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also supports the bullish thesis, indicating a newly found price strength as traders embrace USTC. Further, the RSI had just sent a bullish signal when it crossed above the Stochastic RSI on April 28. Traders heeding this call to buy USTC could increase chances for a further upside.
USTC/USD 1-day chart
On the flip side, if investor interest in USTC wanes, TerraUSD price could face a rejection and pull back toward the $0.018 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
With 96% of the investors suffering losses, Algorand price might need more than new 2023 highs
Algorand price has seen lesser growth over time, and while most of the market is recording recovery, this altcoin is lingering at the lows of its current trading price.
Shiba Inu price in Catch-22 as price action could slide below $0.00001000 again
SHIB price is trading sideways as the US trading session is underway before closing off this Friday. After some sharp moves and a pickup in volatility on Wednesday and Thursday, price action is nearly dead early Friday.
Cardano price to pop 15% in delayed price action after peak in development activity
Cardano (ADA) price might be a cheap bargain here after on-chain data provider Santiment published numbers around Cardano that reveal a significant surge in development activity.
Bitcoin and Ethereum holders rejoice as US PCE comes in below expectations
The release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index came in at market expectations. The Core PCE Price Index nosedived to 4.6% Year-on-Year (YoY) and climbed 0.3% Month-on-Month (MoM).
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.