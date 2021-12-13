Switzerland’s largest online bank ready to launch crypto exchange

- Swissquote, Switzerland's online bank, is on track to open its cryptocurrency exchange before the end of the first half of 2022.
- The bank has revealed that compliance and customer service teams are overrun with the crypto rush.
- Banks in Germany are considering introducing crypto services for customers in 2022.
Swissquote is working on realizing its crypto ambitions, setting up a cryptocurrency exchange in 2022. The bank is keen on facilitating trade in various cryptocurrencies on its platform.
Swissquote rides the crypto wave
Banks in Europe are exploring the addition of cryptocurrency offerings to their suite of products and services. Swissquote, considered Switzerland's most prominent online bank, recently revealed its plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange platform.
Two weeks ago, Marc Buerki, founder and CEO of the bank, told Finews Asia that traditional banks have panicked at times, and those who are now offering cryptocurrencies to customers are late to the party.
Jan De Schepper, sales manager at Swissquote, revealed that the bank is currently working towards setting up its exchange platform.
The cryptocurrency exchange will be ready for launch in the first half of 2022.
Schepper said,
We want to enable more trading in various cryptocurrencies on the platform.
The bank aims to be the leading provider of digital assets in Switzerland. In order to lead the crypto industry in the country, Swissquote aims to expand its cryptocurrency offering and include stablecoin and staking services.
The demand for cryptocurrencies is on the rise in Switzerland. The Swiss Stock Exchange launched a fully licensed cryptocurrency exchange, SDX, a few weeks ago. Since then, several banks have launched platforms offering tokenized small caps and cryptocurrencies to meet the rising demand.
Germany's savings banks are currently considering the introduction of a crypto wall that customers can use to trade Bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies. The intention is to allow customers to buy cryptocurrencies directly from their savings accounts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano: ADA eyes 40% rise with on-chain metrics backing the claim
Cardano price has set up liquidity pools that are likely to be taken advantage of going forward. The most probable direction for ADA seems to be bullish, with on-chain metrics providing a tailwind to the claim.
Shiba Inu price could trigger 40% gains if SHIB can cross this level
Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for more than a week, indicating that the buying and selling pressure are equally matched. Although SHIB saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure, it was short-lived and within the consolidative range. However, investors need to see a breakout from this range to trigger a massive move higher.
Why Axie Infinity price could be headed for a steep correction
Axie Infinity price is at risk of a sharp decline as AXS is forming a bearish chart pattern, projecting a 31% drop. The key support at $95.24 is a critical point to watch as slicing below this level could spell trouble for the bulls.
Analyst predicts the exact bottom for Polkadot price, ahead of parachain launch event
Polkadot price has posted 4.3% gains over the past 24 hours. Analysts have predicted the exact bottom for Polkadot ahead of the parachain launch event on December 18, 2021. The first five parachain slot winners will launch their projects in the Polkadot ecosystem in the event.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.