Swiss National Bank should launch a Swiss Franc Token says think tank group

The SNB should look at launching its own Swiss Franc Token, to further expand the capital markets in the country, according to a think tank, Avenir Suisse.

Avenir Suisse is an independent privately funded think tank who released the report of suggestion for the Swiss National Bank.

A report conducted by Avernir detailed that the SNB, Switzerland’s central bank, should look at working with large industry players to develop a Swiss franc token.

Avenir Suisse is an independent privately funded think tank organization. Researchers for the group detailed that despite the opportunities that distributed ledger technology (DLT) is bringing to the country’s finance industry — especially within the trade finance sector, asset management and capital markets — they believe there remains some debate surrounding digitization is focused too much on the risks.

The report also details that if Switzerland became a dominant player in trading tokenized securities, its generally small capital market would have the opportunity for decent expansion. As a result, attracting more domestic and international players.