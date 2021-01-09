Swipe Price Prediction: SXP targets $1.60 as it may have reached a bottom

- A bottom seems to be in place for Swipe, as bulls takeover.
- Big bullish breakouts confirmed on the 1D chart.
- Swipe traders eye massive upswing, with A focus on $1.60.
SXP/USD extends its five-day winning streak into Saturday, mainly driven by a chart-based buying-wave.
However, the news that Automated Clearing House (ACH), a US financial network for e-payments, is now supported in Swipe Wallet also collaborates with the upbeat momentum.
SXP/USD: Daily chart
From a short-term technical perspective, a bottom seems to have formed in SXP/USD after the downslide from mid-August 2020.
The price charted a falling wedge breakout on Thursday, opening doors for a recovery rally towards the measured target of $1.60.
The bullish breakout on the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) index added credence to the upside break. The indicator is usually used to track the trading sentiment of large and institutional investors, as it provides a running total of an asset's trading volume and indicates whether this volume is flowing in or out of a given security or currency pair, per Investopedia.
Meanwhile, the pattern resistance now support at $0.8232 will offer the first line of defense on any retracement. Traders could resort to dip-buying, with the next relevant support seen at the January 4 low of $0.7316.
All in all, Swipe’s path of least resistance appears to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
