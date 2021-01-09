Swipe Price Prediction: SXP targets $1.60 as it may have reached a bottom

A bottom seems to be in place for Swipe, as bulls takeover.

Big bullish breakouts confirmed on the 1D chart .

Swipe traders eye massive upswing, with A focus on $1.60.

SXP/USD extends its five-day winning streak into Saturday, mainly driven by a chart-based buying-wave.

However, the news that Automated Clearing House (ACH), a US financial network for e-payments, is now supported in Swipe Wallet also collaborates with the upbeat momentum.

SXP/USD: Daily chart

From a short-term technical perspective, a bottom seems to have formed in SXP/USD after the downslide from mid-August 2020.

The price charted a falling wedge breakout on Thursday, opening doors for a recovery rally towards the measured target of $1.60.

The bullish breakout on the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) index added credence to the upside break. The indicator is usually used to track the trading sentiment of large and institutional investors, as it provides a running total of an asset's trading volume and indicates whether this volume is flowing in or out of a given security or currency pair, per Investopedia.

Meanwhile, the pattern resistance now support at $0.8232 will offer the first line of defense on any retracement. Traders could resort to dip-buying, with the next relevant support seen at the January 4 low of $0.7316.

All in all, Swipe’s path of least resistance appears to the upside.