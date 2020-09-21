- Swipe (SXP) faces strong resistance to approach to $1.40.
- The sell-off is the pay of the least resistance for SXP.
Swipe (SXP) is one of the worst-performing tokens out of top-100. The coin has lost nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours to trade at $1.28. The coin peaked at $5 on August 13 and has been moving down steadily ever since, losing over 70%. SXP is ranked 99 on Coinmarketcap with the current market capitalization of $97 million and an averaged daily trading volume of 86 million. The token is most actively traded on Binance.
SXP/USD: The technical picture
SXP/USD has been sliding down with no particular fundamental reasons, influenced mostly by technical and speculative factors. The price bumped into a brick wall created by a combination of the downside trendline from August 13 high, middle line 12-hour Bollinger Band, and SMA1100 on approach to $1.60. This barrier may be a hard nut to crack for the bulls and may limit the recovery attempts.
SXP/USD 12-hour chart
Meanwhile, on the downside, SXP moved below the lower line of the 12-hour Bollinger Band, meaning that the bearish momentum may be gaining traction. The local support comes at $1.25 while a daily close below this area will increase the selling pressure and bring $1.00 into focus, as previously reported by FXStreet.
SXP/USD, IOMAP model
Source: Intotheblock
On-chain metrics support the bearish story at this stage. Thus, IntoTheBlock's "In/Out of the Money Around Price" (IOMAP) model puts a large emphasis on the $1.46 area that may prevent the token from a sustainable recovery.
The transaction history shows that five whale addresses holding nearly 60 million tokens have their breakeven point on the approach to $1.46. This area has the potential to absorb the buying pressure, preventing SXP from going higher.
That said, if this resistance level breaks, then the bulls will definitely regain control over the situation as the price won't meet much of the resistance until over $2.00. If the $1.46 resistance were to break, SXP holders should expect their investments to surge by at least 35%.
On the other hand, the IOMAP cohorts model shows that SXP will not face any substantial barriers on the move to the North, making in the path of the least resistance. If the worst-case scenario plays out, the sell-off may be easily extended to the above-mentioned $1.25 and $1.0 before the buyers pop in again.
SXP: Holders' distribution model
On the bright side of things, the number of SXP whales doubled in less than two weeks. Thus the number of wallets holding over 1 million coins increased from 5 to 10, meaning that large investors were inclined to buy on the dip. The whales' activity is often regarded as a leading indicator for the broader market. If this is the case, we can expect that SXP/USD bullish momentum will gain traction.
To conclude: SXP is poised for the further decline with the local target at $1.25, followed by $1.00. The sell-off may quickly gain traction as there are no supply barriers on the way down. On the other hand, the recovery will bump into a formidable resistance in the area of $1.40-1.60 created by a combination of on-chain and technical factors. A sustainable move above this area will invalidate the immediate bearish forecast.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin gets back in the game
This weekend saw one attempt by Bitcoin to break the $11000 barrier by taking advantage of the gap that Ethereum left with its sudden attempt to reach the $400 price level.
BNB full-blown sell signals aim for $22
Binance Coin had a particularly yielding trading period at the beginning of September. Although BNB showed signs of ascending to new yearly highs, the uptrend stalled at $33.50.
SXP doomed to retest $1.00 if $1.25 gives way
Swipe (SXP) is one of the worst-performing tokens out of top-100. The coin has lost nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours to trade at $1.28. The coin peaked at $5 on August 13 and has been moving down steadily ever since, losing over 70%.
NEO gets ready for turbulence ahead of mainnet update
NEO is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.77 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.2 billion, mostly in line with the current values.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.