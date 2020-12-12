Swedish Riksbank mulls transition to e-krona

Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, joins major central banks considering adoption of digital currency, in a world rapidly moving to cashless transactions, Bloomberg reported, citing a Swedish government review launched on Friday.
The study launched will assess the feasibility of a potential transition to a digital currency and is expected to be completed by the end of November in 2022.
Commenting on the launch of a formal review, Sweden’s Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said, “it’s crucial that the digitalized payments market functions safely, and that it’s available to everybody.”
“Depending on how a digital currency is designed and which technologies are used, it can have large consequences for the entire financial system,” he added.
The central bank is already running a pilot project with Accenture Plc to introduce an electronic krona based on the same blockchain technology that underpins digital currencies like Bitcoin, per Bloomberg.
The Riksbank’s Governor Stefan Ingves’ push to fully adopt the e-krona come after the central bank reports that the country’s cash transactions dropped to its lowest level on record amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early October, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and seven other banks, including the Riksbank, compiled a report actively researching the pros and cons of offering a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to the public. A CBDC is a digital form of fiat money.
Additionally, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also pushed for the adoption of a CBDC, citing that "CBDCs and GSCs could make cross-border payments less costly and make it easier for households and small firms to have access to financial services."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP/USD teasing symmetrical triangle breakdown ahead of Spark airdrop
Ripple (XRP/USD) bucks the positive trend seen across the crypto board, with ‘sell the news’ trading in play in the aftermath of Saturday’s SPARK snapshot. The token teases a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 4H chart in the lead up to the SPARK airdrop showdown.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls set to recapture $0.15 mark and beyond
Cardano (ADA/USD) is looking to extend the early spike following a brief consolidative stint over the last hours. Bull pennant breakout is spotted on a 15-minutes chart.
Tezos Price Analysis: Death cross on 4H chart warrants caution for XTZ bulls
Tezos (XTZ/USD) has paused its rebound from three-week lows of $2.0433. The token is poised for a potential sell-off, with death cross confirmed on the 4H chart.
Swedish Riksbank mulls transition to e-krona
Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, joins major central banks considering the adoption of digital currency, in a world rapidly moving to cashless transactions, Bloomberg reported, citing a Swedish government review launched on Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.