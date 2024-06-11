- Sushiswap has announced the release of its new governing system, Sushi Labs.
- Sushi Labs will replace the previous DAO structure with a new council structure.
- SUSHI is down 6% amid a general crypto market dump.
Sushiswap (SUSHI) revealed a change in its protocol governance process on Tuesday following the introduction of Sushi Labs. The announcement is yet to affect the price of SUSHI, which is currently down 6%.
Sushiswap reveals Sushi Labs will replace its DAO
Decentralized exchange Sushiswap has incorporated Sushi Labs, its latest council structure, as a replacement for its Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
According to Sushi's blog post, the DEX has yet to see much growth in the current bull cycle compared to other DeFi projects, partly because of several challenges with its DAO. In March, a proposal entitled Buru no Shinka was released. The proposal became the basis for the incorporation of Sushi Labs.
"Sushi Labs is an autonomous administrative, technical, and operational company, or group of companies, tasked with product development and management within the Sushi ecosystem," the proposal stated.
After a few deliberations within the SUSHI community, the proposal was eventually approved, leading to the birth of Sushi Labs.
Sushi Labs will function with a new council structure comprising four major members: Sushi High Kitchen, Treasury Council, Grants Council, and Ambassadors Council. "They will ensure effective and strategic execution," said the Sushiswap team.
Sushi Labs will also oversee key ecosystem projects, including WARA, SUSA, and the multi-token product suite.
The introduction of Sushi Labs has yet to have any significant impact on the price of the SUSHI token, which is currently down about 6% following a general bearish sentiment across the crypto market. A rally may be on the horizon if the market responds positively to the change in SUSHI's governance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
