- Bitcoin spot ETF market inflows suggest a shift in market sentiment.
- BTC price needs to clear the $71,000 support level to kickstart the bull run.
- A breakdown of the $61,000 support level will invalidate the bull run and potentially kickstart a correction.
The recent Bitcoin (BTC) price decline wiped out billions in open interest and triggered a few hundred million in liquidations. With the upcoming events in the crypto and the broader stock market, the chances of a reversal are high.
Crypto market resets?
With the uptick in Bitcoin spot ETF hitting $886 million in inflows on June 4, investors expected the market outlook to turn bullish. Just two days later, BTC dropped roughly 2%, wiping out $4.21 billion in open interest and triggering more than $400 million in liquidations. This move showed that the crypto market was highly leveraged and the recent move was a required flush before establishing a directional bias.
Spot BTC ETF net flows
Bitcoin’s bias check
Despite the positive uptick in BTC spot ETF inflows, Bitcoin’s price outlook still remains uncertain. Here are a few key levels to note:
- The 4-hour imbalance, extending from $62,994 to $64,733, is a key zone to accumulate BTC.
- A weekly flip of the $71,000 hurdle will likely kick-start a bullish bias and propel BTC to new all-time highs (ATHs).
- Conversely, a breakdown of $61,000 on the weekly support level will likely kick-start a bearish move for the crypto market.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Crypto events this week
Monday, June 10:
- Apple WWDC 2024
Tuesday, June 11:
- Fetch.ai, Ocean Protocol & SingularityNET ASI Merge
Wednesday, June 12:
- US Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Friday, June 14:
- The start of the Euro 2024 tournament could trigger a volatile move in Chiliz (CHZ) price
Hot or not?
In addition to these events, investors need to monitor the following altcoin sectors, as they could see an uptick due to ripple effects.
- In the gaming sector, Gala (GALA) could see an increasing interest due to Euro 2024.
- Meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and new-generation altcoins like GME could see ripple effects if there is a significant development surrounding Roaring Kitty, aka Keith Gill. Gill gained massive popularity in 2021 due to the Reddit Rally that propelled the GME Stock price by 1,600%, and his recent comeback caused GME to surge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum could see a bullish reversal as issuers plan to market it as the ‘ultimate app store’
Ethereum ecosystem generated more revenue in Q1 than Etsy, Robinhood or Reddit. Issuers plan to market Ethereum as a 'producing tech stock' and the 'ultimate app store’.
UNI set for a rally following Uniswap Labs' purchase of Crypto: The Game
Uniswap (UNI) Labs announced the acquisition of the survival game Crypto: The Game (CTG) in an X post on Monday. The announcement positively impacted UNI's price, which saw a 6% increase in the past 24 hours.
Crypto investment products see record-breaking inflows following growth in Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs hit record-breaking inflows in the first week of June, according to a report from CoinShares. Inflows hit a record-breaking $2 billion with Bitcoin ETFs leading the rally. Bitcoin is yet to experience a price surge despite the high inflows.
Solana kicks out validators extracting value from users through sandwich attacks
Solana Foundation announces removal of validators conducting sandwich attacks on its network. Developers and users have opposing views on the issue, especially after the DoJ's charges against two brothers for similar attacks on Ethereum.
Bitcoin: Is BTC ready for a new all-time high?
Bitcoin whales have increased buying activity to the highest level in two months. Investors show no signs of FOMO despite BTC’s recent tussle with the $70,000 mark. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a notable uptick in activity, reflecting growing market interest.