Sushi Launches first phase of Trident DEX on the Polygon network

Sushi price has posted gains overnight, ahead of the launch of Trident, a decentralized exchange that sets a new standard.

Trident can power automated market makers and synergize with them, providing a framework for building and deploying AMM.

Trident’s classic pool is live on Ethereum scaling solution Polygon’s network.

Sushi price is up 6% in response to the launch of automated market maker Trident on the Polygon network. Users can migrate liquidity from SushiSwap positions. Trident opens doors to automated market makers on its interface as a program that synergises with them. Proponents are bullish on the liquidity boost from the launch of Trident on Polygon.

Trident arrives on the Polygon Network with new framework

Trident arrived on the Polygon network with a new framework unlike most automated market makers or programs. This powers automated market makers and hard-coded pools and allows users to add/remove liquidity across SushiSwap V1.

Trident consolidates frameworks needed to build and deploy automated market makers onto an interface called the IPool interface. IPool is the crux of the Trident production framework, and it offers value by streamlining the development environment.

New pool types like one for trading decentralized options or stablecoins can be built using IPool. Trident’s arrival on the Polygon network could fuel growth in the SushiSwap ecosystem.

Automated market makers on DeFi can be integrated into Trident, allowing developers to add dynamic liquidity types. Users can prepare pools to fit their strategies. Any pool that passes the audit and internal review will be whitelisted and deployed on Trident.

The first phase is complete as Trident’s Classic pool is live for preview on Polygon. Once security tests are complete, it could be ported over to other blockchains.

Analysts have evaluated the SushiSwap price trend and predicted a rally in the altcoin. SushiSwap price is 87% below its all-time high; however, analysts at the YouTube channel unisonfinance argue that Sushi is primed for recovery.

The altcoin could make a comeback as indicators reveal a bullish outlook on SushiSwap price.