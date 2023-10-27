SEC to consider up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications as markets price in approvals

- Eight to ten Bitcoin exchange traded product filings are currently under consideration by the US SEC, according to Chair Gensler.
- BTC price rallies this week, riding on the speculation that the US financial regulator’s approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF is imminent.
- SEC Chair Gensler says a potential five-member commission is likely to consider the filings, no commitment on timing.
Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied nearly 18% this week as market participants seem to be pricing in an upcoming approval of a BTC spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States. According to a Reuters report, the chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, said that the regulator is considering up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications.
Also read: “SEC is engaging with Ark Invest on Bitcoin ETF” says Cathie Wood; Bitcoin price to likely crash
US SEC continues to examine Bitcoin ETF filings
According to a recent Reuters report, there are eight to ten filings of Bitcoin Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) currently under consideration by the US SEC. Chair Gary Gensler mentioned that a five-member commission will potentially consider the filings, without prejudging the applications or committing to a deadline for the decision.
Until now, the US financial regulator has approved only Bitcoin futures ETF products. The possibility of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval has fueled hopes among traders, driving BTC price to more than $34,000 in the last week. The rising anticipation surrounding the spot Bitcoin ETF approval increased with asset manager Grayscale’s court win against the SEC and the fact that the US regulator didn’t appeal the court’s decision.
SEC Chair Gensler made no comments on the chances of an approval of any of these filings, emphasizing that the applications under consideration have various different filing dates.
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest application is the first one being considered. Wood’s application expires on January 10, 2024, setting that as a deadline for the first ETF filings decision by the regulator.
Large financial institutions like BlackRock, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Invesco have lined up their spot BTC ETF applications, awaiting the regulator’s approval.
Approval chances of Bitcoin ETF at 90%: James Seyffart
James Seyffart, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst, said that there is a 90% chance of approval of ARK’s Bitcoin spot ETF by the January 10 deadline. In a recent tweet, Seyffart said that the recent updates from Ark and 21Shares to their respective applications suggest there has been a “constructive conversation” with the SEC, leading to increasing chances of an approval.
I've gotten a lot of questions regarding my current view on Spot #Bitcoin ETFs over the last couple weeks. This is the first section of the note I put out yesterday with @EricBalchunas.— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) October 13, 2023
TLDR: Our view hasn't changed much https://t.co/dRAm5IsdQf pic.twitter.com/Htsi3n2XxV
With investors largely pricing in a green light from the US regulator, the upcoming SEC decision on spot Bitcoin ETF applications has the potential make or break the current BTC price rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval.
Litecoin address activity explodes, signaling rising LTC circulation among traders
Litecoin address activity and whale transactions hit levels previously seen in June 2023. Dormant LTC tokens are on the move, indicating that a higher volume of Litecoins are circulating among traders.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
SEC to consider up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications as markets price in approvals
Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied nearly 18% this week as market participants seem to be pricing in an upcoming approval of a BTC spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.