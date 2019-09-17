The research revealed that youngsters take their investments seriously and prefer electronic trading platforms.

40% of the study group showed that the source of their wealth was investment returns.

A British firm named Michelmores LLP recently studied affluent millennials - people born between 1981 and 1996 with investable assets of £25,000 ($31,000) or more. The research revealed that 20% of the participants have invested in cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin. This far surpasses the national average of 3%, and even rises to 29% for millennials with more than £75,000 ($93,000) worth of investable assets.

The study also revealed that millennials take their investments seriously and are more likely to engage with crypto exchanges and invest firms digitally. 35% said that they invested through electronic and online platforms. 27% said that they consulted social trading platforms and e-communities of traders.

Previous generations of young people did not seem to have much regard for establishment ideas like investments. However, the study has shown that 70% of the interviewed people admitted that their wealth came from salary and wages, whereas 40% was through investment returns.

Andrew Oldland QC, senior partner at Michelmores said: