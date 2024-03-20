- Starknet releases its 2024 roadmap, based on improving performance, reducing fees, and introducing version upgrades.
- Starknet’s plan includes boosting data availability and parallel transactions.
- STRK price climbed nearly 6% on the day, wiping out recent losses.
Starknet, a Layer 2 network that operates on the Ethereum mainnet, released its 2024 roadmap on Wednesday, promising users version upgrades and scaling without compromising on security. The news seems to have been well-received by crypto market participants, with Starknet native token STRK registering gains despite the broad-based market sell-off.
Also read: Starknet fixes STRK token airdrop issues for Immutable X and ETH pool stakers
Starknet to cut transaction costs for users
Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade reduced transaction costs for Layer 2 chains like Starknet after its successful implementation on March 13. In 2023, the Layer 2 chain’s community asked for an improvement in the chain’s performance and a reduction in its fees.
Starknet promises to deliver on these upgrades and improve the scalability of its protocol in 2024. Developers and users depend on an improvement in throughput and a reduction in the transaction fees of the Layer 2 chain.
The Layer 2 chain improved its throughput by ten times in 2023, when it released its Starknet Alpha version 0.12.0.
According to data on the median transaction costs of Layer 2 chains in USD, Optimism ($0.0082), Arbitrum ($0.0090) and Zora ($0.0089) are still cheaper than Starknet ($0.0142). The Layer 2 chain aims to change this with its upcoming version upgrades.
Median transaction costs in USD. Source: EIP4844 Tracker Streamlit
The roadmap is as follows:
Starknet roadmap. Source: Starknet’s official blogpost on Medium
The upgrade v0.14.0 will introduce Volition, Applicative recursion and DA compression. These three developmental upgrades focused on storing data on Starknet, instead of the base chain (Ethereum), lowering fees for end users through batching, and reducing data storage and compression of the Layer 2 chain’s footprint on the Ethereum mainnet. Users can therefore expect a reduction in the protocol’s transaction costs in Q4.
STRK price reacts positively to roadmap release
Starknet price reversed a short-term downward trend, with a daily candlestick close above $1.947. There are three key resistance levels in STRK/USDT’s uptrend. The Layer 2 token could face resistance at $2.143 (4-hour Support/Resistance level), $2.295 (1-day S/R), and $2.670 (1-week S/R).
STRK price hit its year-to-date peak at $2.670 on March 14. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator shows green bars above the zero line, supporting a bullish thesis for STRK price.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 50.09, in the neutral zone. It’s important to note that RSI climbed in tandem with price. This shows a balance between the bullish and bearish positions in STRK.
STRK/USDT 4-hour chart
In the downside scenario, if STRK price closes below the $1.967 level on the 4-hour chart, it could invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, the next level on the downside would be March 19 low at $1.750.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu holders take profits, pushing SHIB price nearly 45% below its 2024 peak
Shiba Inu price declined to an intraday low of $0.00002366 on Wednesday, a.nearly 45% drawdown from its year-to-date peak. The recent Bitcoin price correction has resulted in a drop in several other cryptocurrency assets, hitting altcoins and meme coins as well.
XRP price piles losses as the altcoin slips to $0.57, SEC and Ripple file joint motion to seal upcoming briefs
XRP price extends losses with recent development in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. SEC and Ripple have filed a joint sealing proposal related to the upcoming remedies-related brief on March 22. XRP price could extend losses to $0.54 in its downtrend.
Fantom price set to revisit $1.77 as co-founder teases new achievements for the FTM blockchain
Fantom (FTM) price trades at $0.901 after rallying 119% in the past three weeks. As the wider crypto markets sells off, this ascent has paused. However, technical indicators suggest that its rally will likely resume soon, pushing FTM higher.
Cardano holders realize nearly $20 million in losses as ADA price bleeds
Cardano price dipped to $0.56 on Wednesday, offering sidelined buyers the opportunity to buy the token nearly 30% below its year-to-date peak of $0.8104. The decline followed a marketwide correction and mass liquidations in Bitcoin after its price dropped to $62,000.
Bitcoin: Can BTC hit $100,000 without a correction?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a slowdown in momentum as it set up a new all-time high of $73,949 on March 13. Considering the massive uptrend that BTC has been experiencing, a short-term correction is nothing to be concerned about.