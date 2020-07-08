Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD charts a hattrick of bullish days and jumps above the 20-day Bollinger Band

  • XLM/USD has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger Band, following three straight bullish days.
  • The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum and the RSI indicates that it is about to enter the overbought zone.

XLM/USD daily chart

XLM/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day as the price jumped from $0.0737 to $0.07797 in the early hours of Wednesday. In the process, the price has managed to jump above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it's currently overpriced and will face bearish correction soon.

The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum and the RSI indicates that it is about to enter the overbought zone.

Support and Resistance

XLM/USD faces strong resistance at $0.08 and $0.0829. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.0755 and $0.0736.

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

