Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD charts a hattrick of bullish days and jumps above the 20-day Bollinger Band

XLM/USD has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger Band, following three straight bullish days.

The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum and the RSI indicates that it is about to enter the overbought zone.

XLM/USD daily chart

XLM/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day as the price jumped from $0.0737 to $0.07797 in the early hours of Wednesday. In the process, the price has managed to jump above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it's currently overpriced and will face bearish correction soon.

Support and Resistance

XLM/USD faces strong resistance at $0.08 and $0.0829. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.0755 and $0.0736.