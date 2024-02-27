- Stacks price skyrocketed 15% on Tuesday to clear the $3.2560 peak recorded in 2021.
- The Bitcoin layer 2 token has also recorded a TVL all-time high above $140 million.
- STX could have more gains with $3.5000 milestone in sight as Bitcoin market records heightened capital inflows.
Stacks (STX) price is on a tear, following on the heels of the Bitcoin price surge, which shocked markets on Monday blasting past $57,000 and blowing $100 million in short positions out of the water.
Also Read: Stacks price could trigger 25% rally ahead of Bitcoin spot ETF approval this week
Stacks price takes the Bitcoin cue
Standing among the Bitcoin L2 (L2) tokens, Stacks price has soared over 15% on Tuesday. As a BTC L2, it enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to use Bitcoin as a secure base layer. One sector peer for STX is Rootstock (RSK), with both tokens boasting double-digit gains.
For Stacks, there has been an epic surge in total value locked (TVL) as the Bitcoin market records heightened capital inflows. Data according to DeFiLlama shows a 23% increase in TVL from $114.08 million to an all-time high of $140.46 between February 24 and 27, respectively.
STX TVL
For the layperson, a rise in TVL, effectively representing a rise in capital locked into a protocol, shows a growing user base and increased capital inflows. It also points to greater trust and confidence in the concerned protocol as users find value in the protocol and are open to locking their assets with that protocol.
With Glassnode reporting increased capital inflow into the Bitcoin market, the Stacks price could extend the gains to the $3,500 milestone. Already, STX has cleared its December 1, 2021 peak price of $3.2560, to record a new all-time high of $3.2687.
STX/USDT 1-day chart
However, investors should also beware the risk of volatility, which could see Stacks price plummet, wiping out all the ground covered.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Blast gears up for February 29 mainnet launch, crosses $2 billion TVL
Blast, a project designed to support Blur with Layer 2 solutions, is close to its mainnet launch on February 29. Market participants have locked over $2 billion in crypto assets in Blast’s bridge to earn yield and Blast points.
TRON announces partnership with EVM-compatible chain for Bitcoin integration
TRON recently unveiled its roadmap for integrating with the Bitcoin blockchain. Justin Sun’s X post explains how TRON will take steps to integrate its ecosystem assets with the Bitcoin blockchain and support BTC Layer 2 solutions.
Cardano price notes further decline, report reveals 74% of ADA ecosystem coins are dead
Cardano price continued its decline on Monday. ADA price dropped nearly 3% in the past 24 hours. In a recent report by Alpha Quest, the protocol ranks in the top 10 blockchains that host dead coins.
Cathie Wood makes headline as Ark Invest dumps $16 million in Coinbase stock
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest rebalances portfolio according to the latest trade filings. Coinbase shares worth $16 million were offloaded along with $8.2 million in Robinhood shares. The company also shed stocks of chipmakers like NVIDIA and TSMC.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.