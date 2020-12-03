Spotify to potentially start accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method

It seems that Spotify just launched a job offer involving cryptocurrencies on Lever, a job-seeking platform.

Spotify is the world's largest audio streaming service.

A job offer posted by Spotify recently on Lever, an end-to-end talent acquisition platform, seems to indicate that the giant audio streaming service is looking at potentially enabling cryptocurrency payments. The offer states:

We are now looking for an outstanding Associate Director to join our Payments Strategy & Innovation team. This role will report to the Director, Payments Strategy & Innovation and will play a key part in defining and implementing Spotify’s payments strategy as well as leading Spotify’s activity within the Libra stablecoin project and wider digital asset & cryptocurrency space.

Additionally, the offer also states that the Associate Director will have to look for new opportunities and innovation in the emerging ecosystem of distributed ledger technology, which means cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and other types of digital assets.