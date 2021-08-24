Solana records largest inflows among all crypto funds amid SOL price surge to record high

- Cryptocurrency funds focused on Solana have witnessed the biggest inflow among all digital currencies last week.
- Solana recorded $7.1 million of inflows after SOL reached an all-time high at nearly $82.
- Another Ethereum competitor, Cardano also posted higher inflows than ETH at $6.4 million last week.
The recent weeks have witnessed positive price action, which led to an increase in assets under management to $57.3 billion, the highest record since mid-May. Ethereum competitor Solana has seen the biggest inflows across the entire cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum competitors recorded higher inflows than ETH
Last week, cryptocurrency funds saw $21 million of net inflows, taking the total assets under management $57.3 billion as the market recovered from losses from the months prior. This level has been the highest since mid-May before the cryptocurrency markets corrected.
The week marked the first week of inflows recorded after six consecutive weeks of outflows, signaling increased positive investor sentiment.
Funds in North America have continued to post outflows, while funds in Europe posted inflows. According to the report from CoinShares, this divergence suggests the beginning of a turn in sentiment for cryptocurrencies.
Ethereum witnessed minor inflows of $3.2 million last week, while its competitor Cardano has also posted inflows higher than ETH, recording $6.4 million.
Solana, another Ethereum competitor that offers a flexible infrastructure and quicker transaction settlement saw the largest inflows of any cryptocurrency last week, resulting in $7.1 million.
The SOL token reached an all-time high last week, tagging $81.98.
Solana price primed for a surge toward $100
Solana price surged nearly 270% from the July 20 low, reaching its record high at $81.98 on August 21. Although SOL is moving steadily sideways, the Ethereum competitor is ready for another climb up to $100.
To target higher levels, Solana price must slice above its all-time high at $81.98 and flip the level from resistance into support before reaching the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $98.92.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a slight bearish divergence, indicating that the strength of the rally has subsided. However, the Arms Index (TRIN) suggests that there continues to be more purchasing volume than selling volume, printing a bullish bias for the altcoin.
SOL/USDT 12-hour chart
Should there be a lack of buying pressure around the current levels, Solana price may continue to consolidate before its next rally. SOL may discover immediate support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), coinciding with the 78.6% Fibonacci extension level at $68.84.
Although unlikely, further selling pressure may push Solana price lower toward the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at $58.44.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
