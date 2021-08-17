- Solana price falls just short of the 141.4% Fibonacci extension of the May collapse during the intra-day scramble higher.
- SOL has climbed 47.04% over the last three days based on closing prices, marking the best three-day gain since the end of February.
- SOL mentions on social media channels reached over 20% of the total cryptocurrency traffic on August 16.
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today. However, SOL is set to consolidate based on the extreme readings on several indicators and today’s rapid retracement. The May 18 high of $61.44 should offer some support during the corrective process.
Solana price strikes a buying frenzy
The market-leading performance for Solana price has its origins in a symmetrical triangle that developed from the May crash and triggered on July 30 with a daily close above the triangle’s descending trend line. The velocity and magnitude of the resulting advance carried the daily Relative Strength Index to the highest reading since April 2020 and SOL's deviation from the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) to 61.25%, based on the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO).
The notable readings on a series of indicators indicate that Solana price will now pursue a correction or consolidation. For example, similar RSI readings in the past, including February 24, February 12 and August 12, 2020, coincided with short-term peaks for SOL, with the three consolidations averaging 34.93% and six days. Moreover, the last time the deviation from the 20-day SMA reached at least 50%, Solana price trended sideways for several weeks.
If Solana price topped today at $77.26, a 34.93% pullback would take the altcoin down to $50.22, slightly above the 50% retracement of the advance from the July 20 low at $49.61, and the SOL low should be printed around Monday.
SOL/USD daily chart
Solana price could ignore the stretched indicators and the bearish momentum divergence on the intra-day charts and continue the SOL surge. Points of reference are the 141.4% extension at $79.00, the 161.8% extension at $87.66 and the psychologically important $100.00.
A reflection of Solana price momentum is the dominance of SOL in cryptocurrency social media over the last couple of days. At one point yesterday, SOL accounted for over 20% of the total cryptocurrency traffic. A rare reading for any digital token, but not the highest percentage of SOL mentions in 2021. Nevertheless, it shows that the advance in Solana price had gone viral, FOMO had arrived, and a temporary high was in sight.
SOL social dominance - Santiment
The conditions for Solana price are highly fluid at the moment, with the potential for a sharp move in either direction being a strong possibility. However, the stretched indicators and the heavy social media traffic suggest that the audacious advance has ended, at least temporarily. Furthermore, historical precedent instructs SOL speculators to be aware of the potential for a 40% decline from the intra-day high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana is mooning, and all coins within SOL ecosystem follow the leader
Solana leads altcoins in the SOL ecosystem toward a price rally. Solana's latest spike in investor confidence comes from the network's fast transaction processing and scaling potential. Heightened institutional interest builds up in Solana, contributing to the altcoin's gains.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon needs to correct before shooting 70% higher
Although Polygon (MATIC) made a new high yesterday for this summer, it does not tell a compelling story for the days to come. Price got rejected at $1.57 and is forming a double top with the high on June 17.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET might retrace 18% before establishing new uptrend
VeChain price is hovering just below a crucial resistance level after its recent run-up. Due to the lethargic nature of the cryptocurrency market, VET might retrace before heading on a new uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.