Solana price to add 25% value as bulls are buying every dip in sight

- Solana price paints a bullish picture after this week’s performance.
- SOL rallies 25% as bulls are overshadowing bears in the price action.
- Expect to see a test and possible break higher in May above $27.
Solana (SOL) price is bound to head higher as its liftoff this week was a huge success as three rocket engines fuel the move higher. Those rocket engines come in the form of three technical levels that have seen substantial buying and are fueling the current uprising with more to come. Expect to see at least a test near $27 in May and add 25% of value to the current SOL price action.
Solana price shows great technical respect for levels
Solana price has seen this week three key levels that are massively important to have this rally ending successfully near $27 as profit level. The first and second support comes from the monthly pivot together with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $20.50. Both underpinned the price action so firmly that bulls had a massive amount of orders around that level to get filled and go all-in for that long position in SOL.
SOL offered a window of opportunity even for bulls that were late to the party with great respect for the 55-day SMA near $21.50. All added up, bulls had three firm reasons why price action in SOL would only go one way, which is up. Expect from here a firm rally towards $27 for next week and revalue Solana 25% higher.
SOL/USD weekly chart
Solana price could start to crack as bulls have clearly defined and aligned where they have entered. This makes those levels a target for bears to price action underneath. Certainly, when that monthly pivot and the 55-day SMA start to crack with prices printing below $20.50, that means a lot of traders from bulls are starting to turn into red numbers. Once the mass hysteria starts, SOL will get swamped with sell orders and could even see a breach below $19 and a leg lower to $16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
