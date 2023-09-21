Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses

Share:

Solana price sustains recovery rally, but daily active addresses doesn’t mirror this outlook.

Solana Foundation's head of strategy Austin Federa attributes this disparity to reduced bots as human users continue to abound.

With human users’ wallets paying fees and retention data still strong, SOL could continue the rise.

Solana (SOL) price shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the Ethereum (ETH) killer break out from a descending parallel channel. Strangely, the daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism, which is unorthodox considering the two parameters conventionally to go hand in hand.

Solana price loses parity with daily active addresses metric

Solana (SOL) price is on a steady recovery rally after a 45% slide as the altcoin consolidated within a bearish technical formation. However, after finding support at $17.29, SOL continue to nurture a recovery rally steered by bullish momentum from the demand zone indicated by a green order block in the chart below at around the $18.00 psychological level.

With momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicating rising momentum, Solana price could continue north.

However, there are concerns about the volume of the number of daily active addresses failing to mirror the optimism indicated by Solana price.

Speaking to The Block, Solana Foundation's head of strategy Austin Federa attributed the disparity to reduced bots as human users continue to abound.

According to Federa, the number of daily active users has reduced because of the elimination of bots running on the Solana network. Meanwhile, actual humans, who represent wallets paying network fees, are the ones driving the recovery rally, with their numbers displaying the actual retention data.

Federa explains that recent network upgrades have led to the elimination of economic incentives for bots to operate on the Solana network. Without incentives, the bots have reduced significantly.

He also attributes the reduced bots to the Solana network introducing a feature similar to the one on Ethereum, where traders using bots for arbitrage of NFT minting can now pay a priority fee instead of using the bots.

Meanwhile, Solana transaction fees paint a different picture. Notably, transaction fees is a better metric for determining an assets directional bias as it depicts a better picture of the amount of capital users are willing to pay for using a blockchain at any given time.

Data from DeFiLlama shows a steady increase in transaction fees on the Solana network between November 2022 and September 2023, moving from $23,680 to the current $46,430. This represents a 96% rise in ten months.