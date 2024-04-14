- Solana price is down 5% on the day, and over 20% over the last week.
- SOL could nurture a recovery if the bulls hold above $130.45.
- A break and close below $120 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana (SOL) price is nurturing a recovery rally along with the broader market as Bitcoin price reclaims $64,000. Amid mounting selling pressure, SOL dipped 20% on the weekly timeframe and 5% in the last day.
Also Read: Solana congestion troubles could end soon, testnet v1.18.11 release arrives
Solana price could recover if bulls defend $130.45 level
After a 20% dump on the week, which marked the execution of the rising wedge pattern, the Solana price is attempting a recovery that is contingent on whether Bitcoin price recovers or crashes further. If the SOL bulls can hold above $130.45, then the altcoin could pivot here for a recovery rally.
This level is significant as it nearly confluences with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $131.39, denoting a strong support zone. When the SMAs are climbing, it typically indicates a bullish trend in the price of the asset.
Notice the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced above the 30 threshold, pushing north to show rising momentum. This is reinforced by the climbing 50, 200, and 100-day SMAs at $163.07, $131.39, and $93.40 respectively. Increased buying pressure could see the Solana price shatter resistance due to the 50-day SMA at $163.07.
A flip of this roadblock into support would encourage more buy orders, sending SOL price to breach $180.00. In a highly bullish case, the Solana price could extend further, potentially reclaiming the $210.18 range high. This would constitute a climb of nearly 25% above current levels.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if Bitcoin price crashes further, Solana price could also follow, losing the crucial $130.45 support level. Enhanced seller momentum could see SOL clear the Saturday range low of $116.00.
This would produce a lower low. A decisive candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana congestion troubles could end soon, testnet v1.18.11 release arrives
Solana network is plagued by failed transactions caused by congestion issues on the blockchain. The recent rise in popularity of Solana-based meme coins has resulted in a massive increase in user activity on the SOL blockchain, which has exacerbated the issue.
Bitcoin meme coin PUPS hits new all-time high as Ordinals tokens see massive spike
Pups, a BTC-based meme coin, hit a new all-time high of $84.08 early on Friday. The Ordinals Inscription project, which was launched nearly a year ago, sees gains from anticipation surrounding Bitcoin halving.
XRP price tests $0.60 support as AMM makes comeback on XRPLedger
Ripple sees AMM back in action on the XRPLedger mainnet after amendment on Friday. XRP price tests $0.60 support, price ranges below $0.62 on April 12. Ripple CLO shared the Second Circuit Court of Appeals refusal to reconsider their decision, considered a loss for the SEC.
Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead
Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is popular for his investment advice and pro-Bitcoin stance on social media platform X. Early on Friday, Kiyosaki shared his thoughts on Bitcoin ETFs and advocated holding the asset directly, instead of a “Wall Street” version.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established. While Bitcoin’s long-term outlook remains positive, bouts of volatility could bring prices down ahead of the upcoming halving.