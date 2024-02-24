- Solana price remains below the midline of the market range with the bears showing strength
- SOL could drop 20%, revisiting the January 23 lows before the next leg up .
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated if the price breaks and closes above the 50% Fibonacci level of $102.88.
Solana (SOL) price is trading with a bearish bias, recording a series of lower highs and lower lows since mid-February. The downtrend has seen the Layer 1 (L1) token drop below the midline of the market range between $79.49 and $126.27.
Also Read: Filecoin Price Prediction: After Solana integration, $10.00 is in sight for FIL once this barrier breaks
Solana price could drop all the way to the low
Solana (SOL) price is sitting on support due to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $99.64. If this support level gives in, SOL could drop to the 100-day SMA at $88.64, or worse, extend a leg down to the bottom of the market range at $79.49.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50% midline, pointing to a low price strength. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also below its signal line, suggesting a bearish cycle. Also, its histogram bars are below the 50 midline, flashing red to show the bears dominance in the SOL market.
The bearish thesis is also accentuated by the Awesome Oscillator (AO), whose histogram bars are flashing red and edging towards negative territory.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if the bulls increase their buying pressure, Solana price could push north, flipping $102.88 support into resistance and using it as the jumping off point for extended gains.
Enhanced bier momentum above this level could see SOL market value reclaim the mid-February highs around the $120.00 psychological level, or in a highly bullish case, extend to the peak of the market range at $126.27. Such a move would constitute a 25% climb above current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PEPE price inches closer to 2024 peak with top crypto exchanges teasing PEPE memes on X
PEPE’s social dominance and relevance have been increasing since February 20. This week, top cryptocurrency exchanges have shared PEPE and related memes in tweets on their official X handle.
SEI, Omni Foundation propose standard to unify Ethereum NFTs
SEI and Omni Foundation could help NFTs across the Ethereum ecosystem transition to scaling solutions and rollups. The two have proposed a new token standard, xERC-721, with a “code minimized” upgrade to the current standard.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.
XRP price plunges as Kraken cites SEC v. Ripple lawsuit in its legal battle against the regulator
XRP price inches closer to support at $0.52 after the recent developments related to the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. Kraken cited a key part of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple that could impact the outcome of its own legal battle against the regulator.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.