Solana price hints $400 is imminent as institutions dump ETH for SOL

- Solana price is consolidating under the $216 resistance level, anticipating an 88% breakout.
- SOL appears to be Institutions’ favorite as they keep pouring money into it week over week.
- A daily close below the $178 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana price shows no signs of weakness as it approaches a crucial barrier. A breakout above this hurdle will set the stage for a massive bull run and a new all-time high for SOL.
Institutions prefer SOL after Bitcoin and Ethereum
CoinShares’ weekly report shows that Bitcoin saw the most love from institutional investors who poured $268.6 million into it. This development was closely followed by Ethereum, which received $16.6 million inflows this week.
Interestingly, the Ethereum-killer received only $1.9 million less than ETH, indicating that Solana quickly became the favorite among large investors. Moreover, the month-to-date inflows for SOL stand around $36.4 million, surpassing that of ETH, which saw an outflow of $0.7 million. This data indicates that institutional investors loaded up on SOL in October while reducing their ETH allocation.
Although altcoins like Cardano, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash and other assets made the list, their inflows were not on par with Solana, Ethereum or the big crypto.
The CoinShares report stated,
Digital asset investment products saw inflows totalling US$288m last week, bringing the total inflows year-to-date to a record US$8.7bn, already 30% higher than the total for 2020.
This sudden burst in institutional interest for crypto makes sense as it comes in the last quarter of 2021, where the cryptocurrency markets see an explosive move.
Solana price ready to rip
Solana price has been consolidating under the $216 resistance level for roughly two months. During this period, SOL has created a bottom two rounded bottom of sorts. The first one with a swing low at $115 and the second one at $175. A trend line can be drawn connecting the peaks of these rounded bottoms at $216, resulting in the formation of a cup and handle.
This technical formation forecasts an 88% upswing to $407, obtained by adding the distance between the bottom of the cup and the cup’s peak on the right to the breakout point at $216.
However, this ascent will come into action if Solana price manages to produce a decisive daily close above $216 and flip it into a support level by retesting it successfully. Doing so will confirm a move to $407 with a pitstop at 100% Fibonacci extension level at $310.
In some cases, Solana price could extend its run-up to the next barrier at $430.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Solana price fails to breach the $216 resistance barrier, it will indicate that the consolidation part, aka the handle, will take time to form. While this is not bearish, it will allow the buyers another chance to push SOL higher.
A daily close below $178 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Solana price. In this situation, SOL will likely dip to the $166 support level. Here, it will make another attempt to run through the $216 hurdle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price confirms breakout, upswing to $4 likely
MATIC price is consolidating after a riveting upswing since October 12. The ascent is cooling off, hinting at a retest of a crucial support level. This could be the last time this Layer 2 token will retrace to the current levels as it is about to embark on a massive bull run.
Polkadot price surges to new all-time high after parachain registration motion approved
Polkadot price reached a new all-time high of $51.49 on bullish sentiment as the blockchain recently revealed another positive development for the network. Following the announcement of parachains announced on October 13, the demand for DOT increased.
Biden working group urges federal agencies to use their authority for addressing stablecoin risk
The United States President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) has finally released a report on stablecoins with recommendations that could challenge existing business models or firms such as Tether, the issuer of the USDT coin.
Cardano developing a bear trap pattern, ADA poised for spike higher to $3
Cardano price is on its ninth consecutive week of weekly candlestick closes below the open – that’s a bearish near-term record no primary market cap cryptocurrency can match. But the constriction has been so prolonged that a breakout now could trigger some massive price spikes.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.