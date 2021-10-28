Solana locked and loaded to outperform Ethereum, bullish signals ahead see SOL at $355

A hypothetical short trade also presents an opportunity. A break of a double-bottom at $180 would coincide with a break of the bull market trend line, thereby converting Solana price into a bear market. Additionally, momentum may be strong enough to see Solana move below the subjective trend line (black trendline), increasing selling pressure. The theoretical short idea is a sell stop order at $175, a stop loss at $195, and a profit target at $115.

Solana price is highly likely to confirm a powerful bear trap pattern in Point and Figure charting known as the Bearish Fakeout pattern. This pattern develops when a multiple-bottom has two Os forms below, then an X-column forms and creates a bullish entry. This hypothetical long setup has a buy stop at $225, a stop loss at $205 and a projected profit target at $355. A trailing three-box stop would help protect any presumed profit after the breakout.

Solana price remains a leader in the altcoin space, giving many examples of why it's referred to as an Ethereum-killer. While the bounce has been significant, bulls will need to add more conviction to the intraday rally to carry Solana forward; otherwise, short-sellers will likely capitalize on the weakness.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.