Solana price today: $151.69
- Solana’s price erases nearly 4% value on Tuesday, back close to $151.
- Bankrupt FTX exchange’s staking address redeemed nearly $28 million in SOL on Tuesday.
- The unstaked tokens could flow to exchange wallets, increasing selling pressure and pushing SOL price lower.
Solana (SOL) sees a volatile trade on Tuesday, with a whipsaw move in the early American session. After recovering initial daily losses and extending its recent upward move aiming to recapture the $160 level, SOL’s price sharply declined in the last hour. At the time of writing, SOL trades at $151.69, erasing nearly 4% value in the day.
The native token of the Ethereum-alternative smart contract platform could suffer a decline if the selling pressure on SOL increases.
On-chain data shows that the bankrupt FTX exchange unstaked a large volume of SOL tokens on Tuesday. As seen in previous instances, the tokens will likely be transferred to Coinbase or a centralized exchange platform, increasing the volume of SOL available on exchanges and contributing to selling pressure on the token.
Solana price could dip lower if FTX exchange offloads its SOL tokens
FTX exchange went bankrupt in November 2022. Since then, the platform has consistently offloaded its crypto token holdings, transferring unstaked Ethereum (ETH) and other tokens to centralized crypto exchange platforms.
The SOL staking addresses of the exchange redeemed 178,631 SOL tokens worth $28 million early on Tuesday, according to on-chain data from Solscan. Most of the unstaked tokens are expected to flow back to one of the top centralized exchanges. Previous transactions from the address show that 170,000 SOL is unstaked typically between the 12th and 15th of the month.
FTX exchange currently holds another 7.09 million SOL worth $1.107 billion, staked at the time of writing.
Solana unstaked by FTX exchange
Solana Price Forecast: SOL risks a 12% drop
Solana (SOL) is stuck within a range between $210.18 (March 18 high) and $110 (August 5 low) for over six months now. Solana erases part of its Monday’s gains and is likely to dip lower on Tuesday after increasing selling pressure. The altcoin could drop by nearly 12% and sweep liquidity at the $134.27 support level, the September 19 low.
On the way down, SOL’s price can find interim support at the $144.71 level, the October 13 low.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 56.16, pointing downwards on the SOL/USDT daily chart, and signaling the easing of bullish momentum. A downward sloping RSI typically represents a downward trend in a token’s price.
SOL/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close above the September 29 high of $161 could invalidate the bearish thesis, and SOL could test resistance at $169.43. Further up, SOL’s target is $193.98, the July 29 peak.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum gear up for gains, XRP holds steady amidst large USDT transfers to Binance
Bitcoin is back above $67,000, and Ethereum above $2,600 on Wednesday. XRP holds on to gains at $0.54 on day 2 of the Ripple Swell 2024 event. On-chain data shows large volume transfers of USDT to Binance.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes for $2,800 following retest of support level
Ethereum price finds support around its 50-day EMA at $2,538, suggesting a possible rally ahead. On Tuesday, US spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a mild outflow of $12.70 million.
Cosmos ecosystem staked ATOM faces security risks, says web3 builder
Cosmos (ATOM) faces security risks, according to the web3 builder All in Bits (AiB). The firm identified concerns with the Liquid Staking Module (LSM) that investors interact with to stake ATOM.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC holds onto recent gains, with $70,000 in sight
Bitcoin’s price stabilizes around $67,000 on Wednesday after rallying and breaking above a key resistance barrier on Tuesday. The rise in BTC comes after US Spot ETFs recorded a second straight day of inflows of over $373 million on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will BTC decline further?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell over 6% at some point this week until Thursday, extending losses for a second consecutive week, as it faced rejection from a key resistance barrier.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.