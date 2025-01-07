- Solana price trades slightly down on Tuesday after rallying more than 12% in the previous week.
- On-chain data paints a bullish picture as SOL’s open interest reaches a new all-time high of $6.48 billion on Tuesday.
- A daily candlestick close below $260 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana (SOL) price trades slightly down on Tuesday after rallying more than 12% the previous week. On-chain data hints for rallying continuation as SOL’s open interest reaches a new all-time high of $6.48 billion on Tuesday.
Solana bulls remain strong
Solana price broke above the descending trendline drawn by connecting multiple high levels from mid-November on Friday and rallying 4.6%. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly down around $216.
If the trendline breakout level, which coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $206 holds as support, Solana price could extend the rally to retest its daily resistance level at $230.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads at 56, above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bullish crossover on January 1, signaling a continuation of the uptrend.
SOL/USDT daily chart
Looking at Solana's Open Interest (OI) provides a further boosts to the bullish outlook. Coinglass’s data shows that the futures’ OI in SOL at exchanges rose from $4.25 million on January 1 to $6.48 million on Tuesday, reaching a new all-time high (ATH). An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which suggests a rally ahead in the Solana price.
Solana Open Interest chart. Source: Coinglass
However, if SOL breaks and closes below $206, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, extending the decline to test its next daily support at $201.85.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Forecast: 40,000 LTC traders exit as crypto crash triggers $500M in liquidations
Litecoin price slid 10% to hit a 7-day low of $102 on Wednesday. On-chain metrics show a large number of LTC holders exiting their positions as hawkish US jobs data sparked downward volatility.
Bitcoin edges below $96,000, wiping over leveraged traders
Bitcoin's price continues to edge lower, trading below the $96,000 level on Wednesday after declining more than 5% the previous day. The recent price decline has triggered a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, resulting in $694.11 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours.
DOGE and SHIB traders book profits at the top
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices broke below their key support levels on Wednesday after declining more than 9% the previous day. On-chain data provider Santiments Network Realized Profit/Loss indicator shows massive spikes in these dog-theme memecoins, indicating traders realize profits.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Over $560 million in liquidation
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $97,000 on Wednesday after declining more than 5% the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) follow in BTC’s footsteps and decline 8.3% and 6.15% respectively.
Bitcoin: 2025 outlook brightens on expectations of US pro-crypto policy
Bitcoin price has surged more than 140% in 2024, reaching the $100K milestone in early December. The rally was driven by the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in January and the reduced supply following the fourth halving event in April.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.