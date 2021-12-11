Solana price edges lower as SOL bears prepare for 25% drop

- Solana price is at risk of falling 25% after it broke below a major level of support on December 10.
- SOL could be headed toward $128 if the bears continue to control the narrative.
- Even if the bulls manage to reverse the period of underperformance, multiple stiff obstacles lie ahead.
Solana price has fallen below a critical level and could now be headed for a 25% decline as momentum has shifted toward the downside. SOL struggles to reclaim higher levels as the Ethereum killer is prepared to plunge toward $128.
Solana price offers bearish bias
Solana price has sliced below the lower boundary of the descending parallel channel at $175 on December 10 on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a bearish outlook. The governing technical pattern projects a 25% nosedive toward $128 if the bulls fail to reverse the period of underperformance.
The first line of defense for Solana price is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $170. Additional footholds may appear at the October 6 high at $162, then at the October 11 high at $153.
Solana price may also discover support at the 78.6 Fibonacci retracement level, which sits at $146. If selling pressure increases further, SOL may fall toward the pessimistic target at $128.
SOL/USDT 12-hour chart
However, if the bulls manage to reverse the period of sluggish performance, the first resistance will appear at the lower boundary of the parallel channel at $174.
Solana price will face additional obstacles ahead, first at the 200 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $185, then at the 50% retracement level at $186.
Further headwind may appear at the 21 twelve-hour SMA at $198, then at $203, where the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50 twelve-hour SMA intersect.
If Solana price manages to slice above the aforementioned hurdle, SOL will then target the 100 twelve-hour hour SMA at $212. Additional buying pressure may incentivize the bulls to set sights on bigger aspirations, targeting the upper boundary of the parallel channel at $236.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu could break higher towards $0.00005 if 100-DMA holds
Shiba Inu is extending its week-long consolidative mode on Saturday, as the bears continue to lick their wounds following the December 4 flash crash. Shiba’s daily technical setup suggests that a range breakout is imminent. SHIB bulls remain hopeful while the price defends the key 100-DMA cap.
MATIC price hits a curb on the way to new all-time highs
Polygon price hit a curb with a false breakout above the monthly R2 resistance level. MATIC sees its rally fade quite quickly due to lack of tailwinds. Expect a further leg lower in search of some support before rebooting the uptrend.
Decentraland price under pressure as MANA targets $2.6
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where MANA is going next.
Ethereum gas fees hit lowest point since June, despite PoS hardfork delay
Analysts note a massive drop in Ethereum gas fees, which hit their lowest point since June 2021. The Ethereum network has delayed its transition to the Proof-of-stake to June 2022. Analysts are more bullish on Ethereum than Bitcoin as the altcoin has outperformed BTC by more than 230%.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.