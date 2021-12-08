Ethereum killer Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL slows down its retracement

- Solana price is likely to rally 25% from its current position and retest the $240 level.
- However, bears might push SOL below the weekly low at $176 before buyers trigger a 35% ascent to $240.
- A swing low below $163 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana price performance has been falling short of late, especially after the December 4 flash crash. But things could be due for a change as SOL presents a buy opportunity that might get more attractive if trapped bears decide to join the party.
Solana price vies to retest old highs
Solana price rose 14% to set up a swing high at $204 between December 6 and December 7. This run-up failed to collect the liquidity resting above $207 and has since retraced 6% to where it currently trades - $190.
Depending on where bulls decide to make a comeback, SOL looks to sweep the swing high at $240 and collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above it. From the current position, this run-up would constitute a 25% ascent.
However, there is a chance that investors might not be done booking profits. In such a situation, Solana price might decide to sweep the weekly low at $176 before it triggers an upswing. In this situation, SOL will aim for a 17% climb to $207. If the buying pressure continues to pour in, the “Ethereum killer” could make its way to $228 and, eventually, the $240 hurdle. In the latter scenario, a move from $176 to $240 would represent a 35% gain for SOL.
SOL/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Solana, a breakdown of the $171 support floor will indicate that buyers are taking their sweet time to make a comeback. As long as the bullish momentum kick-starts here, SOL is in the safe zone. However, if the bears decide to knock SOL down to produce a swing low below $163, it will invalidate the bullish thesis outlined above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price to return to $40 if near-term support holds
Polkadot price has substantially recovered since hitting a low of $23.95. A return above the $30 level gives buyers and long-term hodlers significant psychological support that Polkadot may, again, move higher. Polkadot price faces near-term ...
VeChain recovery to $0.13 is crucial to reignite VET bull market
VeChain price has recovered roughly 40% of the losses it has had since the flash crash this past Saturday. A strong recovery looked very likely, but recent price action has shown there is a struggle to move higher and that bulls may be losing faith.
These cryptos could post triple-digit gains by the end of the year
As Bitcoin struggles to recover from the drop on December 4, altcoins continue posting double-digit gains overnight. Based on their price trend, Terra, MATIC and Chainlink could post triple-digit gains before the end of the ongoing bull run.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market dazed post flash crash
Ethereum price had a spectacular Saturday close on the daily chart, closing above the dominant interior trend line (black diagonal line). Then, on Sunday and Monday, Ethereum continues to press on higher with closes above the Tenkan-Sen and ...
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.