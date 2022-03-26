- Solana price could recover from its downtrend as analysts identify a sell wall at $115.
- PUBG developer Krafton partnered with Solana labs to build blockchain games and services.
- The partnership with the South Korean gaming giant has fueled a bullish narrative among investors.
Solana price is at a make or break point as the altcoin crossed $100. Solana’s new partnership with gaming giant Krafton is one of the factors fueling the altcoin’s price rally.
Solana price could continue its uptrend before hitting a supply wall
Solana price posted nearly 12% gains over the past week. The altcoin has started an uptrend, posting double-digit gains and fueling a bullish narrative among investors. An analyst and YouTuber at InvestAnswers is bullish on Ethereum’s competitor Solana.
The show’s host is bullish on Ethereum-killer Solana and believes that the altcoin is on track to overcome resistance and target $150.
The analyst was quoted as saying:
If Ethereum runs to $4,000, I definitely see Solana going high and fast and far, but you never know what could happen [...] Solana could languish around $150.
Interestingly, there have been bullish developments in the Solana network. The South Korean gaming giant, Krafton has partnered with Solana to develop blockchain games.
The company is renowned for its blockbuster video game PUBG, and Krafton has now ventured into blockchain gaming. The gaming giant is working on creating a play-to-earn (P2E) game as part of its Web3 offering.
Solana and Krafton have entered a long-term cooperative relationship to develop and operate blockchain and NFT based games.
Analysts have evaluated the Solana price trend and identified a supply wall at $115. FXStreet analysts argue that a close above $100, the midline of a linear regression channel, is bullish for the altcoin. Solana price could continue climbing higher until it hits the supply wall at $115.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price rallies as businesses like Welly’s, John Richmond and Sorbillo accept SHIB as payment
Shiba Inu price started an uptrend as the meme coin’s adoption across real-world businesses increased. Pizzeria, fashion labels and fast-food joints now accept Shiba Inu, through NowPayments, a payment gateway.
Cardano price to pullback to $1, presenting a major buying opportunity
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
ApeCoin price visit to all-time high is contingent on sustaining above these key levels
ApeCoin price is stuck establishing a new directional bias after its failure to move higher. The rejection has pushed it to a crucial area, where bulls and bears will hash it out.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions who are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in paper BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.