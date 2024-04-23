- Solana price has completed a rounding bottom pattern with a 96% target objective to $294.54.
- Tailwinds from expected supply pressure in FTX auction stalls rally for SOL, alongside broader market indecision.
- A weekly candlestick close below $130.45 would negate the bullish thesis.
Solana (SOL) price’s recent performance put the Layer-1 token and its chain on a pedestal. This coupled with the favorable transaction fees tilted the odds in favor of Solana amid an ongoing contention against Ethereum’s chain. The sentiment was reinforced by the flurry of meme coin projects that embraced Solana for the launchpads. These themes were the tailwinds for Solana price to recover.
Also Read: SOL rises 5% as transaction activity becomes long-standing highlight of Solana Network’s performance
FTX to auction remainder of its SOL tokens
Solana price has consolidated in a rounding bottom pattern, which not only marks the reversal of a downtrend but also indicates the start of an uptrend. However, this uptrend may be delayed amid expectations of supply pressure as defunct trading platform FTX is expected to auction the remainder of its SOL tokens.
LATEST: FTX WILL BE AUCTIONING OFF ITS REMAINING $SOL TOKENS— Kyle Chassé (@kyle_chasse) April 23, 2024
It comes after a $1.9 billion SOL token liquidation by FTX, with the remainder of the tokens set for auction at a fixed price. Other details of the auction remain undisclosed, and FTX has not immediately responded to FXStreet request for comment.
Meanwhile, some like Figure CEO Mike Cagney have already confirmed participation. Saying he expects positive results like it happened during the sale of Galaxy Digital and Pantera Capital.
Just got confirmation that the next round of locked #solana coins from the #FTX estate will be an auction, with exact details coming Monday. If you want in, join us. https://t.co/RuA41vgWAx— Mike Cagney (@mcagney) April 20, 2024
During the previous sale where FTX sold two thirds of its SOL tokens, it was able to yield almost $2.6 billion at approximately $60 per token. The move to auction the coins is bullish for FTX's plaintiffs and creditors, considering that it opens the possibility of securing a sale price that aligns more closely with the current market value.
Solana price rally delayed
After completing the rounding bottom pattern, Solana price’s bullish breakout continues to stall. A rounding bottom pattern is a bullish reversal pattern that happens after a prolonged downtrend. The price action forms a “U” shape, indicating a change in long-term price movement or sentiment from bearish to bullish, where the price decline loses momentum, followed by a gradual recovery before a breakout to the upside.
If the $130.45 support holds, Solana price could bounce north into the supply zone that stretches from $200.00 to $259.90. A break and close above this zone would confirm the continuation of the primary trend.
In a highly bullish case, Solana price could flip the supply zone into a support or bullish breaker, confirmed by reclamation of the all-time high at $259.90, before establishing a higher high.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in bullish territory as it continues to hold well above the 50 mean level. Also, the 21 and 50-day Smooth Moving Averages (SMMA) indicators are also in an overall uptrend, showing this is the overall trend direction.
SOL/USDT 1-week chart
Conversely, if the RSI fails to produce a higher high, it would signal a shift in momentum. Investors looking to short SOL should wait for a candlestick close below the $130.45 support, or in a dire case a weekly candlestick close below the 50-day SMA at $98.36. The volume profile showing a cratering histogram also threatens the case for the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
