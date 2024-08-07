- Solana’s price moves inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling uncertainty among investors.
- Solana partners with Anchorage Digital to add custody support for tokens on the SOL blockchain.
- A daily candlestick close below $122.77 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana's (SOL) price has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern since May, signaling uncertainty among investors. On Wednesday, SOL rises by 5.5% to $154.10 at the time of writing, reinforced by Solana's partnership with Anchorage Digital to provide custody support for SOL blockchain tokens, signaling positive momentum in the coming days.
Solana partners with Anchorage Digital to add custody support for tokens on the SOL blockchain
On Wednesday, Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the sole federally chartered crypto bank in the US, announced expanded support for the Solana ecosystem. Institutions can now custody SPL tokens alongside native SOL, benefiting from Anchorage's robust safety and security measures. The SPL token standard facilitates interoperability across the Solana network, enhancing the ecosystem.
As a certified qualified custodian, Anchorage Digital Bank collaborates with top crypto protocols to simplify institutional involvement through custody, staking, treasury management, and other services. Having supported native SOL custody since 2022 and staking since 2023, the recent addition of SPL token support represents the latest step in addressing the growing institutional demand for access to the Solana ecosystem.
Institutional demand for access to the @solana ecosystem is increasing.— Anchorage Digital (@Anchorage) August 6, 2024
That’s why @Anchorage Digital Bank is proud to expand custody support for eight SPL tokens in addition to @solana's native SOL token.
Learn more ⬇️:https://t.co/5ot0H6W6le pic.twitter.com/QenQ3bsJnX
Solana price sets for a rally following a break above the symmetrical triangle pattern
Solana price has produced multiple lower highs and higher lows since February's end. Connecting these swing points using trend lines reveals a symmetrical triangle formation in the three-day chart below. This technical pattern has no bias, and the target is obtained by adding the triangle's height to the breakout point.
Assuming SOL triggers a bullish breakout at roughly $184.74, the triangle's height sets the target near $295.80. On its way up, SOL price could find resistance at the April 1 high at $204.46.
SOL/USDT three-day chart
However, if SOL breaks the upward trendline of the triangle and closes below the monthly support level at $122.77, the bullish thesis could be invalidated, leading to a 36% crash to retest the January 22 low of $79.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
PolitiFi meme coins surge as market anticipates Trump and Musk interview
PolitIFi meme coins, themed after Republican nominee Donald Trump experienced gains on Tuesday following a series of events around the upcoming presidential race, including an interview with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk slated for August 12.
BlackRock files to add options to ETH ETF as Ethereum bulls ride the dip with heavy buying pressure
Ethereum (ETH) is up 2% on Tuesday as BlackRock files to add options to its iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). Meanwhile, traditional and crypto-native investors have been scooping up ETH after the dip from Black Monday's sell-off.
Bitcoin traders should watch these metrics after the market dump on Black Monday
Bitcoin (BTC) is up nearly 4% on Tuesday after recovering quickly from Black Monday's crash. As the market attempts a recovery, a few key metrics and indicators explored in this article could prove crucial in the coming weeks.
Ronin network recovers funds following white-hat hack
The Ronin network team alerted the public on Tuesday of a pause to its bridge resulting from an upgrade breach. The team identified the breach as a white-hat hack that extracted $12 million in ETH and USDC from its platform. While the funds are being returned, RON has risen by 3% following the announcement.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.