Solana NFT projects DeGods announced that it will bridge to Ethereum in the first quarter of 2023, y00ts will bridge to Polygon.

Based on a recent report by Token Terminal, active developers on the Solana network witnessed a steep decline, 90% drop in 2022.

Solana price is at risk of steep decline, a drop to the monthly low of $10.94 is likely for the Ethereum alternative.

Solana is considered the second largest NFT ecosystem in the world. Interestingly, the Ethereum-alternative is in a tough spot with top digital collectible projects leaving its network for competitors. The outlook on Solana remains bearish in 2022.

Also read: Ethereum rival Cardano sharks gobble up 331 million ADA tokens, fuels fear of mass sell-off

Solana NFT projects reveal plans to migrate to competitor chains

Solana network’s NFT projects DeGods and y00ts have revealed plans to migrate to competitor blockchains Ethereum and Polygon. While Solana is considered the second largest NFT ecosystem in the world, active developers and projects are leaving the network. Solana’s marketplace for NFTs is the fourth in trading volume according to data from DappRadar.

Based on data from Token Terminal, the number of active developers in Solana has decreased by 90% in 2022. With the declining activity on the Solana network, it is clear that projects and developers are moving on to competitor chains like Ethereum and layer-2 scaling solution.

Following FTX exchange’s collapse and bankruptcy, Solana price declined in the crypto bloodbath. NFT projects DeGods and y00ts recently announced their plans to migrate to rival blockchain networks.

Why Solana projects want to migrate to Ethereum and Polygon

DeGods NFT project officially announced that it would be bridged to Ethereum in Q1 2023. The project announced that it is a bridge and not the destination. The NFT collection is on the path to get there.

The team is set to release the details of the bridge, when it will be released and tested. The Season three roadmap for the collection will be released in January 2023 with further details.

DeGods will officially bridge to Ethereum in Q1 of 2023.



The bridge is not the destination.



It is on the path to get there. pic.twitter.com/Wy8CbGx5VZ — DeGods III (@DeGodsNFT) December 25, 2022

Project y00ts is ready to move to Polygon, Ethereum’s layer-2 scaling solution blockchain.

y00ts will officially bridge to @0xPolygon in Q1 2023. pic.twitter.com/Mnz25dJko1 — y00ts (@y00tsNFT) December 25, 2022

With two major Non-Fungible Token projects moving off the Solana blockchain, it becomes clearer that the development activity on SOL is declining.

Solana price outlook remains bearish in 2022

Solana price is currently in a downtrend and remains at a risk of decline to the monthly low of $10.94 level. Solana price is 95.6% below its all-time high of $259.56 and currently trading at $11.33.

SOL/USDT price chart

Solana price is at risk of decline to support at the weekly low of $11.07 and monthly low at $10.94. If the Ethereum-killer breaks out of its downtrend with a close above the trendline, it could invalidate the bearish thesis.