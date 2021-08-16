Solana hits new all-time high following sale of Degenerate Apes NFT collection

- Solana surged past Uniswap to hit a market capitalization of $17.9 billion after the launch of a non-fungible token (NFT) collection on Solanart.
- The Degenerate Ape Academy NFT project sold a collection of 10,000 "smoothest brained" apes within eight minutes of launch.
- The SOL network faced no congestion issues during the auction unlike Ethereum.
- Analysts consider Solana's price rally impressive and predict slow, steady grinding in the altcoin.
Solana surged over 55% in the past week to hit a new ATH. The price rally was triggered by the sale of an NFT art collection on Solanart, a marketplace on the Solana network.
Solana hit a new all-time high above $64, ranks among top 10 cryptocurrencies
Solana jumped from the top 30 to the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization within two days. The top-performing altcoin's price is up over 36% in the last 24 hours, and SOL is rapidly capturing market share.
SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain, and it is popular in the trading community as one of several "Ethereum killers." The altcoin's documentation states that a centralized database may process 710,000 transactions (smaller than 176 bytes each).
SOL currently processes nearly 50,000 transactions per second on its blockchain network. Solana's network capabilities were put to the test this weekend when the digital art collection titled "The Degenerate Ape Academy" went on sale on Solanart.
Within eight minutes of its launch, the collection sold 10,000 of its "smoothest brained" apes. The team behind the NFT sale shared their experience on Twitter, apologizing for the overflow of transactions.
We sold out in 8 minutes. Holy Ape.— Degenerate Ape Academy (@DegenApeAcademy) August 15, 2021
No the drop was NOT smooth. It was shitty at best. We did A LOT wrong and the team was overwhelmed with the wave that hit us in the past week. It was exponentially bigger than we thought. Please ape rage in the comments /1 pic.twitter.com/HCccxoSoQn
Unlike NFT launches on the Ethereum network that lead to congestion and drive gas fees higher, Solana's high-powered blockchain facilitated smooth transaction processing, keeping the transaction fee low.
A well-known analyst on crypto Twitter, behind the handle @Pentosh1, tweeted:
When .@DegenApeAcademy launched on $SOL a light bulb went off for me. The cost is around $0.01c to mint as opposed to thousands and we saw something like this take place with $BNB over the summer on BSC chain. New people will migrate to things that are faster, cheaper, + easier— Pentoshi Wont DM You (@Pentosh1) August 15, 2021
Ahead of SOL's price rally, a retail cryptocurrency trader and influencer who posts on Twitter with the handle @AltcoinSherpa predicted SOL's steady slow grinding.
$SOL: Very impressive, I think this looks to be a shift in market structure on the 4h. $55+ should almost certainly have some sellers around there. EMAs looking healthy, just slow steady grinding. #SOL pic.twitter.com/rs1V6HkD7O— Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) August 15, 2021
Solana's previous all-time high (ATH) was $56.20, with a surge in demand from the sale of the NFT collection; SOL surged over 20% over the weekend and hit $63.68 earlier today. Since then, the crypto is trading within a 2% range of the new ATH.
Nick Core, an independent cryptocurrency analyst, shared his bullish take on SOL's price rally and set a target of $100 for Ethereum's rival.
$SOL just hit a new high…— Nick Core (@Crypto_Core) August 16, 2021
$100 is coming quick pic.twitter.com/oU0syu4cPu
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
