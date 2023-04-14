Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile

Share:

Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch.

First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered.

Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.

Solana Labs' pro-crypto smartphone, christened 'Saga,' will be launched on May 8, with pre-ordered devices already in the shipping stage.

The mobile era of Web3 begins now.



Saga, the flagship, security-conscious, crypto-first Android device from Solana Mobile is now available!



— Solana Mobile 1️⃣3️⃣ (@solanamobile) April 13, 2023

Solana's Saga mobile device

The device, which uses the Android operating system, is a gamble on mobile with special relevance to the future of the cryptocurrency industry. It comes around 10 months after Solana first teased about the sporadic potential of a cell phone that could also serve as a dedicated cryptocurrency wallet. At the time, Solana Labs was considering the possibilities a product of this kind would have on the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Reportedly, Saga cost up to $1,000 and was built on hardware from OSOM, a smartphone company located in the Bay Area. The device boasts a 512 GB storage capacity with two versatile back camera lenses. It also features a 6.67-inch OLED display and fingerprint scanner for security. The latest Android version and operating system have been featured in the Saga.

Among the distinguishing features of the Saga device includes the "Solana Mobile Stack" (SMS), a lineup of special add-ons integrating crypto's usefulness into the hardware and software of the phone. Moreover, SMS contains intrinsic security features that help facilitate sending, receiving, trading, and storing of cryptocurrency on the device.

Saga is hack-resistant, distinguished from market rivals

The safety element of the Saga device is that it is immune to hacking so that confidential information can be stored within the phone. The device contains a customized "seed vault" where the owner can store their private keys to achieve this security element.

Why Saga?



When we started this journey over a year ago, we wanted to modernize how people interact with their digital assets for the sake of usability and increased security.



— Solana Mobile 1️⃣3️⃣ (@solanamobile) April 13, 2023

Additionally, Saga's custom 'dApp' store only lists applications. There are over 12 applications in the store relating to cryptocurrency trading, communications between wallets, music, and digital collectibles. These applications can be downloaded, and many others are expected to come soon.

The company has already committed not to impose "extractive fees" on dApp store applications. The move distinguishes Saga from industry peers such as Apple and Google, who demand a 30% tax on their respective storefronts. Noteworthy, the device's dApp store differs from Android's Google Play.

With this landmark, Solana beats giant phone manufacturers like HTC and smaller ones like Sirin Labs, who have tried to develop a crypto-forward smartphone in the past but failed.

Solana's Saga has expertly achieved a device built for and marketed to a single cryptocurrency ecosystem. The ecosystem has been in the limelight since June 2022 when Solana co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, launched the Saga at an event in New York where Sam Bankman-Fried was headlined.

Since then, the SOL community, including its partisan developers and traders, has been in a defense mode after some of the ecosystem's core technology repeatedly failed.

A chance at narrative reset for Solana

By doubling down on mobile, the network can change the narrative for the better, as it presents an opportunity to put cryptocurrency in people's pockets, something the rest of the digital world is interested in doing.

As the Solana Saga ventures into the market, it meets users where cryptocurrencies and mobile technology. This innovative smartphone allows users to integrate their digital assets into their daily lives seamlessly.