Solana price held firm above the $180 support level on Thursday, as the downward crypto market volatility intensified.

On-chain data shows social media discourse surrounding Solana has been on the rise since October 2024.

Technical indicators suggest that a failure to close below $190 could put bulls back in control of the short-term SOL price momentum.

Solana price narrowly avoided a breakdown below $185 on Thursday, as the crypto market buckled under fears of an imminent $6.5 billion Bitcoin sell-off from the US Government.

Solana price stabilizes at $185 after 15% losses in 2 days

Solana price experienced a steep 15% drop within two days as the broader cryptocurrency market faced heightened volatility. The crash, which wiped $320 billion from the total market capitalization, has left investors reeling as global macroeconomic uncertainties and fears of an imminent Bitcoin sell-off for the United States (US) Government.

The steep SOL price correction has come on the back of widespread expectation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will take on a hawkish stance in Q1 2025, which sparked fears of reduced liquidity in crypto markets.

Solana price action | SOLUSDT (Binance)

Adding to the bearish sentiment, regulatory concerns arose in South Korea, where authorities announced investigations into Solana-linked DeFi platforms following allegations of market manipulation.

Despite the sell-off, Solana’s price appears to be finding support at the $185 level, marking a key technical and psychological zone for traders.

While Solana remains under pressure, if bulls hold out for a close above $185, it could set the stage for a potential early recovery.

Solana continues to dominate investor mind-share amid volatility market trends

Following a sharp 15% price decline over the past two days, Solana continues to capture significant investor attention.

While macroeconomic uncertainties weigh heavily on the broader crypto market, Solana’s rising on-chain social dominance metric suggests the project is gaining long-term traction among traders and enthusiasts.

Social dominance measures the share of total mentions a cryptocurrency garners on major platforms like Telegram, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter), relative to the top 50 projects.

Solana Social Dominance | Source: Santiment

According to Santiment data, Solana’s social dominance has continued to trend at unusually high levels, despite the recent price pullback.

The chart reveals a 30% increase in Solana-related social activity since October 2024.

Solana's growing popularity appears to be driven by the advent of the “Crypto AI Agent” narrative.

Popular AI-focused memecoin projects like Pudgy Penguins and Ai16z have garnered massive investor interest, propelling their valuations to $1 billion unicorn status within weeks of launch.

While traders remain cautious amidst uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, strengthening social metrics reinforces SOL’s position as one of the crypto assets to watch as the broader market sentiment improves.

Solana price forecast: A $200 breakout could put bulls back in control

Solana’s recent 15% decline has brought the price to a key support zone around $183-$190 as market sentiment fluctuates.

The formation of a potential double-bottom pattern on the daily chart, coupled with rising trading volumes, suggests the possibility of a rebound.

Historically, such patterns indicate a reversal, supported by higher volumes signaling strong buyer interest.

However, failure to hold this level could open doors for further bearish momentum.

Solana Price Forecast

The Bollinger Bands show Solana’s price nearing the lower boundary, typically a zone where prices consolidate or rebound.

If the price manages to closes above $190, the middle band at $196.86 could act as a near-term resistance.

On the contrary, The Squeeze Momentum Indicator highlights fading bullish momentum, transitioning into a bearish squeeze.

This suggests consolidation or a potential continuation of the bearish trend unless volumes decisively surge.

In this case, a sustained break below $183 would expose Solana to the lower Bollinger Band around $173, signaling extended selling pressure.



In the short term, strategic Solana traders could monitor $190 as a critical pivot point, where a bounce could re-establish bullish dominance.