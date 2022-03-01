Solana bulls jump on positive crypto sentiment, but $100 remains elusive for SOL

- Solana price and risk-on assets around the world hopeful on a resolution of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- SOL struggles to break a strong resistance cluster near $92.
- Downside risks remain but are likely to decrease.
Solana price is riding the same momentum felt by cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other risk-on assets around the globe. A meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has given investors hope that a cessation of the current conflict in Ukraine may be coming to an end. Despite the bullish news and outlook, bulls find it challenging to reach the crucial $100 level.
Solana price continues to face rejection near the $100 level
More than most major cryptocurrencies, Solana price is unenviable and unfortunate, being very close to an important price level but unable to reach that level easily. A significant cluster of resistance must be broken before Solana can enter into a clear and established bull market:
- 50% Fibonacci retracement at $92
- 2022 Volume Point Of Control at $93
- Kijun-Sen at $99.
- Lower trendline of a bull flag (linear regression channel) at $100.
Adding to the bull’s frustration is the continued resistance above $100 at $110 (bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud, Senkou Span A), the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $112, and the 100% Fibonacci expansion at $116. This means that even if buyers can achieve a Solana price close at $100, upside potential could be limited or even reverse due to another collection of significant resistance levels.
SOL/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Solana price needs to achieve an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout to confirm a new and long-lasting uptrend. Unfortunately, that requires a close above the Ichimoku Cloud at or above $144 between today and March 13, 2022. It is entirely probable that bulls will be unable to achieve a close above the Ichimoku Cloud until the top of the Cloud reaches the $115 value area in a little over three weeks on March 23, 2022.
If bulls continue to fail at closing Solana price above the $100 price level, then another push and return to the 2022 low near $75 is highly probable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano bulls target $1 resistance level before massive ADA rally begins
Cardano price has rallied during the Monday trade session. The move comes after several solid weeks of sustained lower lows and part of a broader route that has lasted nearly six months. However, that trend is likely to change due to a combination of bullish reversal signals.
Ethereum bears trapped while waiting for ETH to break $2,500
Ethereum price action showed some relief from near-term selling pressure by closing inside the Ichimoku Cloud this past Saturday. However, continued concerns over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the mention of nuclear weapons dropped ETH on Sunday to a loss of nearly 7%.
Shiba Inu to outperform Dogecoin, as SHIBA targets a breakout to $0.000054
Shiba Inu price has continued to slide south by marginal increments over the past week. However, the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span AB) has acted as a strong support zone and has prevented further sell-offs.
Dogecoin struggles as more bearish signals emerge
Dogecoin (DOGE) has proven it is susceptible to the events on the world stage following the news on Sunday that Russia would be cut off from SWIFT. This put DOGE price action on the backfoot. In the downturn, $16.98 is set to be breached
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.