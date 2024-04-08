- SocialFi tokens have seen a resurgence in prices on Monday as crypto traders revive the Friend.tech hype.
- Friend.tech v2 launch is coming up after April 20, feeding the SocialFi narrative among market participants.
- SocialFi tokens Theta Token, Cheelee and Galxe prices climb on Monday.
SocialFi tokens Theta Token (THETA), Cheelee (CHEEL), and Galxe (GAL) prices climbed on Monday as Friend.tech, a blockchain-based social network, is making a comeback as crypto experts and influencers discuss the platform across social media platforms like X.
SocialFi tokens see resurgence among market participants
Tokens related to Social Finance (SocialFi) projects gained value. SocialFi users create, control and own a social media platform by combining the tokenization of social influence with decentralization. SocialFi tokens offer rewards to content creators and consumers.
Among top SocialFi tokens, THETA, CHEEL and GAL have started climbing on Monday. These asset prices are up between 2% and 4%. THETA, CHEEL and GAL prices are up 3.65%, 3.08% and 2.52%, respectively. Other SocialFi tokens such as LimeWire (LMWR) and DreamMachineToken (DMT) are up 6.8% and 6.3% on the day, respectively.
The increase in these tokens’ price can be partially attributed to the rising popularity of Friend.tech, whose mentions on X have increased in the past day. Google Search trends data also shows a consistent increase in searches for the term “Friend.tech” since March 25. The protocol is set to launch V2 after 420, or April 20 in the US.
Interest over time in the term: Friend.tech
Crypto experts behind the X handle @CryptoLimbo_ and @WClementeIII discuss the resurgence of SocialFi and the Friend.tech hype in the sector. Experts believe the SocialFi narrative could garner as much traction as meme coins did earlier in the bull market.
Talks of Friendtech all over my feed again!— Limbo (@CryptoLimbo_) April 8, 2024
I told you multiple times that SocialFi hype will strike again.
Betting on $BBL too!
Following the rally in meme coins in the past four weeks, capital is likely rotating to sectors like SocialFi amidst the Bitcoin price rally to $72,400 on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
