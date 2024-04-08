- Crypto markets are likely to see a spike in volatility this week after a silent weekend.
- The failed attempts from bulls and bears suggest that BTC could continue to move sideways.
- The US CPI could induce a short-lived volatility spike if the Fed's decision veers off the expected course.
Not many interesting developments occurred over the weekend, but this week could see a spike in volatility. Why? Despite the sell signals on Bitcoin’s weekly chart, the bears have failed to knock the price lower. This failed attempt at a correction could become costly for short sellers in the near future.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
Macroeconomics’ influence on crypto wanes
Macroeconomic events had a major impact on the crypto markets in 2021 and 2022, and since 2023, this effect has waned. A major event like the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) coming up on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT would have had short-term implications on Bitcoin price, but considering the recent activity, crypto markets will likely remain unaffected.
Regardless, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that there is a 95.4% odds that the interest rates will remain unchanged at the current 5.25% to 5.50% range in the Fed’s May meeting.
CME FedWatch Tool
Crypto events this week
Tuesday, April 9:
- Mina Protocol (MINA) Devnet Upgrade
Wednesday, April 10:
- US CPI
- SUI Base camp
- Binance Coin (BNB) Pawnee Hard Fork
- Stark “Influence” game pre-release
Friday, April 12:
- Aptos (APT) $400 million unlock
AAVE price climbs as founder talks of “fee switch” to redistribute fees to stakers and holders
AAVE founder discussed the redistribution of fees to the asset’s stakers and holders, in a “fee switch” move. The platform’s DAO earns approximately $50 million in net profits annually.
Base hits nearly $1.3 billion in total value locked, meme coins rally
Base chain, Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain hit two key milestones on Sunday, April 7. The chain surpassed the Ethereum Layer 1 in terms of transactions per second and hit a new milestone in total value of cryptocurrencies locked on Base.
Bitcoin halving is less than two weeks away, traders likely to buy the rumor sell the news
Bitcoin has been range bound since its year-to-date peak of $73,777 on March 14. The cryptocurrency is less than two weeks away from its block reward halving and analysts at Steno Research say a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario is likely.
Astar zkEVM plans mainnet upgrade for April 10, set to boost functionality and performance
Astar zero-knowledged EVM (zkEVM) is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that leverages Polygon’s Chain Development Kit. The project announced a mainnet upgrade for Wednesday, April 10. The upgrade will boost the chain’s performance and functionality.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.