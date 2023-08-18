An unknown single trader, or a trading entity, lost $55 million on an ether trade against Binance USD (BUSD) on crypto exchange Binance as crypto markets plunged suddenly late on Thursday, data shows.
The position was made up of 38,986.528 ether (ETH) and liquidated at the $1,434 price level. That was nearly 30% of all liquidated futures on Binance, the data shows.
The unusual amount for a single trader suggests a large firm, or a large ether holder, was hit hard in yesterday’s steep drop.
Large liquidations on ether trades on Binance. (Coinglass)
Ether dropped from $1,780 to as low as $1,560 within minutes, with trading volume surging from $6 billion to over $20 billion across exchanges.
The asset then quickly recovered some of those losses amid late reports of U.S. securities regulators planning to approve ether (ETH) futures ETFs for trading in the country. ETH traded at just over $1,690 in Asian evening hours on Friday – down 6% in the past 24 hours.
Such a price drop in ether came amid one of the largest futures liquidations in over a year – higher than the market impact of crypto exchange FTX’s collapse.
Data suggests highly leveraged longs, or bets on, higher prices were taken out in a textbook long squeeze event amid unsubstantiated rumors of SpaceX selling its bitcoin holdings. The company merely wrote down the book value of its holdings, which was interpreted by sales in parts of the market, leading to selling pressure.
Bitcoin fell 7% in the past 24 hours, registering its largest drop in recent months amid a period of low volatility. Meanwhile, xrp (XRP), doge (DOGE) and bitcoin cash (BCH) led losses among majors falling as much as 15%.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.
SEC vs Ripple, the legal battle intensifies as XRP holders expect new changes from SEC appeal
XRP community members have been closely following the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) every move against Ripple. In the latest update, the regulator’s request to file a motion for interlocutory appeal has been approved by the court.
Celsius creditors to vote on asset sale plan that could recover up to 85% of holdings
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius is exploring the option of selling its assets to crypto consortium Fahrenheit. Former customers are expected to vote on the plan over the next month, a settlement that could help recover part of the creditors’ funds.
Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium
The Shiba Inu community is reeling from the aftermath of 1,000 Ethereum and nearly 600,000 BONE being stuck on Shibarium following the Layer 2 chain’s mainnet launch on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.