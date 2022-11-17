Solana price is more bearish than other altcoins, as it shed roughly 9% in under two hours.

Due to excessive selling, sidelined buyers could trigger a 25% run-up to $16.45.

Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if SOL shatters the $11.35 foothold and flips it into a resistance level.

Solana price has been affected, although not equally but almost as significantly as FTT's price following FTX and Alameda's collapse. The cryptocurrency is now nearing a crucial price level which has been upholding the price from drawdown for days now. Losing this could push SOL down to 21-month lows.

Solana price about to take a leap

Solana price took a major hit declining by over 63% in three days following FTX's collapse on November 6. The situation for the altcoin has not improved despite multiple attempts at recovery.

Currently trading at $13.25 and is in the oversold area as seen in the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Due to its position, the altcoin could witness increased buying pressure for sidelined buyers looking to accumulate SOL at a discount.

Such a development could initiate a buying spree, pushing Solana price to retest the immediate resistance level at $16.45. If the altcoin flips this blockade into a foothold, investors can expect an extension of the rally to revisit $18.81. In total, this move would constitute a 42% gain for traders.

SOLUSD 8-hour chart

On the contrary, the broader market exudes bearishness and could sabotage the bulls’ plans. A spike in selling pressure that pushes Solana price below the immediate support level at $12.80 could knock SOL toward the $11.35 critical support barrier.

A breakdown of this significant foothold will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Solana price. The 21-month low at $7.77 is the only support level that will sustain this spike in selling pressure for SOL and give buyers a second chance at recovery.