- Solana price is more bearish than other altcoins, as it shed roughly 9% in under two hours.
- Due to excessive selling, sidelined buyers could trigger a 25% run-up to $16.45.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if SOL shatters the $11.35 foothold and flips it into a resistance level.
Solana price has been affected, although not equally but almost as significantly as FTT's price following FTX and Alameda's collapse. The cryptocurrency is now nearing a crucial price level which has been upholding the price from drawdown for days now. Losing this could push SOL down to 21-month lows.
Solana price about to take a leap
Solana price took a major hit declining by over 63% in three days following FTX's collapse on November 6. The situation for the altcoin has not improved despite multiple attempts at recovery.
Currently trading at $13.25 and is in the oversold area as seen in the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Due to its position, the altcoin could witness increased buying pressure for sidelined buyers looking to accumulate SOL at a discount.
Such a development could initiate a buying spree, pushing Solana price to retest the immediate resistance level at $16.45. If the altcoin flips this blockade into a foothold, investors can expect an extension of the rally to revisit $18.81. In total, this move would constitute a 42% gain for traders.
SOLUSD 8-hour chart
On the contrary, the broader market exudes bearishness and could sabotage the bulls’ plans. A spike in selling pressure that pushes Solana price below the immediate support level at $12.80 could knock SOL toward the $11.35 critical support barrier.
A breakdown of this significant foothold will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Solana price. The 21-month low at $7.77 is the only support level that will sustain this spike in selling pressure for SOL and give buyers a second chance at recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
