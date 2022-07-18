BTCUSD is trying to wake up in the 4-hour chart, away from the strong projected 17k- 18k support zone where we noticed a completed five-wave cycle within wave C. However, to confirm a low in place, we need to see a broken channel resistance line this week around 22k/22500 when doors can open for the bulls towards 25300, which was a low back in May. If price will remain slow and choppy and the market breaks 18930 support then keep an eye on count #2; the fifth wave drop to 14k-15k.

Count 1

Count 2

